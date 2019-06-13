Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing This One-And-Done Trend

It's abundantly clear which outfit Gigi Hadid is living in this spring. The street-style trailblazer has jetted off to Italy with the rest of her model crew and she packed no shortage of boiler suits for the trip. Prepare for Gigi Hadid's latest jumpsuit parade to take your obsession to new heights.

Every fashion girl is in Florence for Pitti Uomo Spring 2020, one of the most important trade shows in the industry. Bella and Gigi, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Irina Shayk have all been spotted in the Tuscan capital, drinking that world-class vino and doing their share of shopping, presumably.

When in Italy, you bet these trendsetters take their outfits seriously. By no surprise, Hadid is nailing Florence's street style scene with the help of one recurring wardrobe staple: the boiler suit.

She's only been abroad for a few days, but she's already worn several of versions of the one piece. After all, they are the easiest outfits to travel with. Hadid's jumpsuit parade started before she even left New York. The model sported a short-sleeved Isabel Marant number with vintage-inspired swirls while out in Manhattan on Mon.

Then when she arrived in Florence on Weds., she was wearing an all-white linen romper by the same designer.

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

On both occasions, Hadid paired her jumpsuit with chunky black combat boots (her favorite Dr. Martens) and accessorized with the Vo4139Sb sunglasses she designed in collaboration with Vogue.

Though not technically a one piece, her most recent outfit in Italy was a co-ord set that at least looked like a jumpsuit. She tucked a button-down top into matching pajama-style pants — adorned with red stripes from head to toe — and completed the look this time with coral heels.

This model's latest jumpsuit obsession is a convenient one-and-done outfit any busy girl can get behind. Go ahead and stock up on these Hadid-approved jumpsuits before your next vacation. Whether or not you'll be following in her footsteps in Italy, they'll make packing for the journey a breeze.

Shop The Look