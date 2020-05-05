After officially confirming their pregnancy, the super star duo is only getting cuter. Gigi Hadid's and Zayn Malik's matching bracelets are the definition of couple goals. Made of 14k gold, their arm candy features evil eye motifs which are said to ward off bad energy — something that should come in handy whether you're expecting now or not. Luckily, the bracelets are available to purchase and, even better, are reasonably affordable.

Just when you thought the model and artist duo couldn't get more adorable, Gigi & Zayn sported matching evil eye bracelets while holed up safe and sound on the Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania. The designer of the luxe his-and-hers pieces shared a photo of the soon to be parents hand in hand to his Instagram @GeorgeTheJeweler, saying "Good vibes only for this beautiful couple." The jeweler to the stars George Khalife sent over the evil eyes as a congratulatory gift upon finding out the exciting expecting news, he told Page Six. With celeb fans like Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell, the jeweler is also the maker behind Gigi's adorable "Zayn" nameplate necklace that she's been sporting since January 2018.

If you're hoping to find the timeless piece for yourself, you're in luck. The protective evil eyes are still available on the jewelers site — for now. Also available in white and rose gold, its evil eye charm contains about 0.20 carats of diamonds and comes in a solid range of adjustable lengths so that you can get the perfect fit. And in case you're late to the fact that Mother's Day is right around the corner, you can grab Mom a nameplate necklace or some classic diamond stud earrings from the fine jewelry collection.

The partners in crime may be enjoying some down time at the moment but with a history of killer couple style behind them, it's a safe bet to get excited about what Gigi's maternity style will hold. For now, however, you can get your hands on the super star-approved arm candy, below.

