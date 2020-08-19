When it comes to celebrity-loved brands, most will have one or two hero styles that they're most known for, be it a sculptural bag or a pair of practical heels. So, the fact that FRAME's cult-favorites are so manifold and so varied is unusual, but not at all surprising. The brand has become the destination for those looking to nail every part of their ensemble in one fell swoop, from waxy leather trench coats (a Kardashian-Jenner favorite) to classic blue jeans. The most rotated style is, arguably, FRAME's celebrity-loved leather bag, which happens to be super on-sale at Nordstrom right now.

As part of the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event (which takes place every year in August), Frame's Les Second handbag silhouette is seeing heavy markdowns. Tons of fashion girls are taking advantage of it, and with good reason — the famed bag has been toted by celebrities time after time. First becoming a favorite of Sienna Miller's back in 2018, the bag has been picked up by countless others since, all while seeing a few revisions of its own. Today, there are many textures, sizes and color-ways to explore — all of which have been test-driven and approved of by It girls far and wide.

Continue ahead for the shade and size options, as well as how different celebrities have styled them in the past:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Les Second Medium: Mandy Moore, Sienna Miller, Lucy Hale & Romee Strijd

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

First emerging in the street style space on the arms of celebs like Mandy Moore and Romee Strijd, the oversized version can function as a weekender, or simply as a great shoulder bag for errands. Pink and yellow are expected to be some of the biggest color trends for fall 2020 — just be sure to style with other fall-centric shades to neutralize them. Fuchsia can be paired with crimson hues, and lemon with camel, for instance.

Les Second Mini: Priyanka Chopra & Camila Mendes

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 'Mini' version of this bag is the perfect carryall for dinner or date night. A step above the micro-bag, its practical shape ensures it can fit far more than other tiny purses. You can style it as a crossbody for hands-free daywear; or, for a more formal look, carry it by hand like Priyanka Chopra and Camila Mendes.