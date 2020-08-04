Each year in August, one of the most hotly-anticipated sales amongst fashion girls takes over for an entire month — and this year's is, arguably, one of the biggest ever. The Nordstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale is marking down thousands upon thousands of its top items, plucked from across all categories. This year, the fashion items on offer include a robust mix of top-rated bestsellers and brand new styles, many of which have already racked up tons of five-star ratings. To eliminate the guesswork, TZR rounded out the top items on sale this year, which Nordy Club members can now ahead of the department store's wider launch.

Officially starting on Aug. 19, shoppers can take advantage of discounts across It-girl favorite brands, from Tom Ford to FRAME. There's denim wares from Good American (in sizes 00 - 24), seasonal wool cardigans from ALLSAINTS, and workout essentials from Sweaty Betty. Depending on your "Loyalty" status with the retailer, access can start as early as Aug. 4 (see below for the official breakdown).

“While shopping may look a little different right now, one thing that isn’t changing is our commitment to making this year’s Anniversary Sale a great event for our customers,” Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer of the department store, said in a press release. “We have worked to ensure selection, safety, accessibility and convenience however customers choose to shop with us.”

These sales are effective through Aug. 31, and can be shopped online or in-store. To check the opening status of a Nordstrom near you, see here for the brand's updated roster of store re-openings after COVID-19. To shop the best sale items online — all of which have racked up five star ratings — continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.