If you can't go to where the sun is shining, then at least with a few genius beauty products, you can bring the sun to you. The latest to come from Rihanna's widely revered makeup brand will help you fake a Turks and Caicos vacation: a highlighter, a body luminizer, and — drumroll, please — the latest to join Fenty Beauty's popular Match Stix family, the Glow Skinstick.

Fenty looks to be gearing up for its most tanned-up summer to date, first announcing a line of beach-ready cream bronzers (keep your eyes peeled for the Cheeks Out collection, coming soon), then dropping a set of summer skin necessities.

The first in the lineup is a new shade of Fenty Beauty's Body Lava Body Luminizer, a gel-based cream that "does to your body what highlighter does to your cheekbones," the brand says. This silky, shimmery illuminator not only leaves arms, legs, shoulders, and cheekbones with a lustrous glow, but it also makes them feel dewy to the touch, as if having just spent the afternoon in a cabana. A limited-edition copper color called Cognac Candy has been added to its core shades, Brown Sugar and Who Needs Clothes?!

Then, Fenty introduced the ultra-bronzed Cognac Candy hue to its Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, a superfine shimmer jelly-powder for the face and body. Previously, the veil was only available in the silvery shade How Many Carats?!

Lastly, a new shade of Match Stix is permanently joining the expansive range. The Glow Skinstick in Purrrl is translucent, providing pearly iridescence sans glitter and sparkle. This way, the glisten looks natural. It's perfect as a finishing touch on your beauty routine — designed for easy swiping on your cheekbones, brow bones, and Cupid's bow — or to brighten up makeup-free days.

Together, Fenty Beauty's latest additions, ranging in price from $25 to $59, are like the Three Wise Men of warm-weather beauty, no UV rays needed. There's no word yet on how long the limited-edition Cognac Candy shade will be available, but you can snag it now on Sephora.com or FentyBeauty.com.