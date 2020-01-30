Leave it to Rihanna (and Fenty Beauty) to launch a setting spray that turns the trendy makeup product utterly upside down. Unveiled days before its Jan. 31 launch, Fenty Beauty's new What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray is a first ever from the brand — finally filling in the end of fans' makeup routines. But those same shoppers need to be mindful of the product's title; because the term "Refreshing Spray" fits so much more than simply calling this launch another setting spray.

Although you can use the $30 spritz once you've applied your makeup. Or before. Or, basically, any time at all during the day. You can even spray What It Dew during your foundation routine to help complexion products blend more evenly. “This spray is my go-to when I need a quick pick-me-up. I can use it in so many different ways — before my makeup, after a long flight, or whenever I want to add a dewy finish to my makeup look," noted a quote from Rihanna in a press release.

That finish factors into how What It Dew operates. Whereas other cult-favorite setting sprays leave your makeup matte and locked into place, What It Dew is more like a "makeup-boosting moisturizer in a bottle" according to its product description. That means that spritzing it on gives you a burst of natural-looking, dewy hydration (versus the standard shine-free look setting sprays are most commonly known for).

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Chalk it up to What It Dew's eye-catching formula, which features silicone (often found in makeup primers) alongside skincare ingredients like witch hazel and botanical extracts. Its lightweight texture assists in its multipurpose mission, as well — Fenty Beauty notes on its website that the spray won't leave your skin feeling sticky, and that the formula sinks in quickly, two major pros for any beauty fan.

“After long days and late nights, What It Dew is exactly what I need to pick me up," explained another quote from Rihanna, this time on Fenty Beauty's website. "It wakes up my skin while leaving my makeup looking super fresh, like I just applied it."

Ready to swap your setting sprays for a Refreshing Spray? The new Fenty Beauty launch will arrive in-store and online at Sephora — as well as at FentyBeauty.com — starting Jan. 31.