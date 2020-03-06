You’re not alone if the thought of red eyeliner and eyeshadow makes you cringe. In all honesty, the color seems more suited for special effects makeup and zombie movies rather than a red carpet event. But at the Westworld Season 3 premiere, Evan Rachel Wood's red eyeliner was resounding proof that, sure, you can wear the bold color on your lids, but it can actually look stunning (and effortless), too.

Wood’s makeup artist Toby Fleischman chose to use a shade that’s normally saved for lips, cheeks, and nails and creatively positioned it between a silver inner corner and a black winged liner. It was a far cry from what images might pop into your head when you hear the words “red eyeliner.” In fact, it was more along the lines of a revamped cat-eye. The red blended seamlessly into the black liner, and the silver sparkles in the corner were a fresh take on the typical white eyeshadows that are usually reserved for that part of the eye.

This isn’t the first time Wood successfully pulled off this uncommon tone on the red carpet, though. During the 2018 Emmy Awards, Fleischman did another look that was centered on a red color palette. She worked a metallic rose pink eyeshadow around the entirety of Wood’s eyes that played off of her cranberry-colored lip. Bloggers and models like Joan Smalls and Kylie Jenner have also been turning to this color for their lids, proving it’s not as terrifying as it sounds once you get the hang of it.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So what does it take to pull off a color that's oftentimes intimidating? There are a few pointers that'll help make it work in your favor. Starting out, it’s smart to have a smooth base for your eyeshadow and eyeliner, so use a primer to prevent creasing and smearing. For darker shades of red, stick to one part of the eye or blend it into a smoky eye with other shades so you don’t overwhelm with one color.

If it’s a lighter hue, there’s more flexibility for blending around the entire eye. Last, keep the rest of your makeup more subtle. Wood’s slicked-back ponytail and neutral, dusty rose lip were the perfect complements to her dramatic eye. If you're feeling bold and want something a bit brighter on your lips, choose a hue that’s in the same color family as the red you put on your eyes. No dystopian movie here — just full-blown glamour.

Ahead, three red eyeliners to help you recreate the look.