If you've been considering a little home refresh these days, and are in need of some serious inspiration, look no further than the recently-released list of Etsy decor trends for 2020. The site, which is always a great place to find fantastic vintage and handmade pieces from small, independent businesses and emerging designers, took a look at the materials, motifs, and more that have seen a major increase in customer searches — and the results just might surprise you.

Some of 2020's biggest home trends might already be situated nicely in your space by now (think sculptural furniture pieces and plants everywhere), but according to Etsy's research, this year it's all about ways to inject personality into your abode. And based on the findings, that could mean anything from unexpected nature-inspired motifs to throwback art and furniture pieces.

Another thing to love about Etsy is that it's a place where you can find what you're looking for in a range of price points — all under one roof. So no matter the budget you're working with, it's totally possible to out the latest trends. And even the smallest accent can make a huge impact on your overall aesthetic, so swapping in a new piece of wall art here or a throw pillow there could be enough to give your home the refresh you've been craving.

Ahead, find out the exact eight trends Etsy thinks will be everywhere this year. There's bound to be something on the list that will spark some much-needed inspiration.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

70s Sunsets

Searches for this cool, retro design have shot up 99 percent. A great place to try it out? A print or painting for your wall.

Resin Accents

Resin accents saw a 62 percent increase in searches on Etsy. Think knobs, coasters, and paperweights for a few ways to try it in your space in the most subtle (but sweet) way.

Burl Wood Furniture

Etsy saw a rise in searches for this vintage-inspired style.

Eco-Conscious Textiles

From organic bedding to cactus silk, Etsy's study showed that shoppers are continuing to be more interested in more sustainable textiles.

Suspended Planters

Plant-lovers are starting to think outside the box, hunting for planters that can mount to the wall, or even hang from the ceiling.

Bee Motifs

It seems as though shoppers have been embracing bee-motifs. Try this trend in a high-impact, low-commitment way with some peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Seashell Shapes

Etsy users are looking to bring a bit of a coastal vibe to their homes by shopping lamps, pillows, and more in seashell shapes.

Ancient Accents

Ancient Greek and Roman touches — like columns and busts — have become an increasing trend on Etsy. A totally playful way to do it? These marble vessels that are a perfect vessel for your air plants.