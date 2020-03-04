Skinny jeans have long been a wardrobe staple among the fashion set. Whether super tight or a more relaxed fit, they're a tried and true choice for just about any occasion - as just proven by Emma Roberts' skinny jeans. Known for her vintage-chic personal style, her latest look is a must-see lesson in dressing up skinny jeans the it-girl way.

On Mar. 1, Roberts stopped by a pet adoption stand in Los Angeles and her outfit is every bit worth taking note of for future replication purposes. While playing with adoptable kittens, the 29-year-old wore a royal blue coat with brown suede trim. The antique feel is revved up with statement-making gold buttons that only elevate the piece that much more.

With one of the hottest coat styles this season being the '70s penny coat, Roberts' quaint version is a more everyday take that's just as chic. The vintage style jacket is complemented by her lace-less heeled loafers for an Old Hollywood feel that remains neutral enough for a day-to-night transition, if need be. For bottoms, she went with trusty skinny jeans in a light wash with frayed hems. This style, specifically, is among the more versatile options of skinny cuts, since the slight crop wirks well with sneakers or heeled ankle boots alike.

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

With moody spring weather right around the corner, Roberts' layered ensemble is certainly one to draw inspiration from. At first glance, the full fit is extremely polished and put-together. But upon closer inspection, it's actually deceivingly simple to emulate. Start with your go-to skinny jeans in a relaxed fit (Agolde has the perfect pair if you're in the market for new ones). And if you're looking to steal her on-point curation altogether, grab her Ray-Bans, Celine bag, and a mirror pair of laceless heeled loafers. While Roberts is likely sporting a thrifted find, Boss has a similar jacket of a matching hue. With twin front buttons and peacoat silhouette, get her look by simply adding a fur stole or suede dicky around the neckline for that brown-trim effect.

Follow suit with Roberts' killer off-duty style by shopping a strikingly similar outfit, ahead.