The early aughts are having a major moment. What seemingly started with accessories (see also, hair clips and ombré sunglasses) has now evolved into the resurgence of some of your favorite clothing trends from the decade, too. Now, Emma Roberts's halter top look is here to inspire the masses to re-enlist the nostalgic style into your wardrobe come spring — but in a more grown-up way.

After grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills at Madeo Italian restaurant on Friday Jan. 31, Roberts stepped out of the restaurant in a chic, low-maintenance outfit that was the epitome of '00s style. At the forefront of this look, was the classic haltertop, which is a lot more chic than you might initially think. And pairing the slinky top with distressed blue jeans and a pair of printed platform heels, Roberts left us with a look worth taking style notes on.

Contrary to the bedazzled and sequined iterations from the decade, Roberts' blouse was a simple, unadorned black top. Tying at the neck, the top perfectly framed her collarbones and left room to reveal her rosy tan lines. Since fitted halters are more suitable for a night out, the Scream Queens star opted for a roomy style that met squarely at her hips. From there, Roberts tied in a pair of low-rise boot cut jeans (a look she's executed flawlessly before). Snagging a pair that's frayed at the hem, Roberts added a very 2020 update to the style. The boxy fit of the whole look only accentuated her toned frame further, while keeping the look low-key enough to fly under the radar for an evening out with friends.

To amplify the look, Roberts tacked on a pair of chunky peep-toe heels in a warm butterfly print, drawing darker hues from her onyx purse. She swept her blonde hair into a twist at the back of her head, solidifying the '00s vibe with its signature updo. Paired with warm-weather pieces, the look is an all-around vacation favorite, revealing tanned shoulders after a day of sunbathing. Wear with a denim skirt for another take on the style of the decade.

The black tank is still hard to come by (as Roberts in always ahead of the best trends), but there are tons of market options available for experimenting with. For the best halters you can add-to-cart now, continue below — and be sure to keep watching Roberts for more groundbreaking trends.