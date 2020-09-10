When the news first broke that Emma Roberts was expecting, two things happened: first, a wave of baby fever (naturally) swept over the internet. Second, fashion girls everywhere began waging guesses at what her maternity style might entail. Surprisingly, the actor's baby bump-bearing looks are veering outside of the maternity section — with tons of versatile pieces that women can shop, whether expecting or not. Chief among them all is, most recently, Emma Roberts' plaid dress, which happens to be on sale right now.

On Sep. 8, Roberts was seen out in Los Angeles, wearing a well-accessorized ensemble that synced with her colorful frock. Along with her beige, '00s-era Fendi Baguette bag, Roberts wore a pair of Reformation flats (which are primed for moms-to-be who are spending long days afoot), and Rag & Bone's cat-eye sunglasses. Both in a cherry red hue, these perfectly popped against her Solid & Striped sundress, which boasts a mustard, cornflower and scarlet plaid print. The dress is, surprisingly, not a maternity style — so expecting mothers can shop the style now, and ensure it'll get tons of wear long after their due date. Plus, it's currently on sale, plunging from $248 to $174 — and sizes are selling out, fast.

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Finally, to put her own spin on the one-step outfit formula, she layered a cropped t-shirt over the dress, revealing her baby bump as she strolled around the city. Though her shades and slippers are unfortunately sold out, there's a few alternatives that you can style with her dress. Take, for example, Birdies' Swan mules. The brand behind Meghan Markle's wear-everywhere flats is famed for its cozy shoes, so those who are carrying can rest assured that they'll be comfortable while strolling around.

Get her look ahead — and, for moms-to-be who are looking to dress stylishly without breaking the bank, keep an eye on her future looks for inspiration.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.