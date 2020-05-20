Emma Roberts' Prada Bag Is A Celebrity Favorite

Though street-style is yet to return to its usual ways, celebs are still setting the style standard. And lately, Hollywood's current uniform is also casual, comfortable, and effortless. As evidence, Emma Roberts, who wore a black Prada bag on a May 19 errand run, is the latest celeb to demonstrate how to nail the casual-cool formula all with core closet pieces and just one elevated addition: a designer handbag.

The actor mix-and-matched some off-duty staples that should be in everyone's daily rotation right now: a sweatshirt, leggings, athletic sneakers, and now, a face mask. Though her laidback look is practically the universal outfit of choice at the moment, it's her one genius styling hack that steps up its whole feel.

If you haven't yet noted, a relaxed outfit upgraded with high-end accessories is the general theme across street-style right now. On par with said formula, Roberts' dressed up her tie-dye hoodie and Adidas leggings with Prada's super sleek and crowd-favorite Nylon Belt Bag. Still in stock on Farfetch for $750, the logo-adorned waist-bag is an edgier take on the labels signature nylon baguette style. She then accessorized with a pair of New Balance sneakers (evidently she's a fan of the brand), big headphones, and adorable Scunci flower hair clips.

Roberts topped the look off with one of Instagram's biggest quarantine trends: a tie-dyed hoodie. Though hers isn't likely to be DIY, it still boasts the same summer camp feel that's perfect for the warm-weather season ahead. If you're eyeing Emma's pastel-hued number, however, Dannijo has a similar take made of luxurious thick jersey that retails for $145.

The 29-year-old's off-duty look is a solid example of how to rock fashion's current favorite formula when out for necessary runs right now. If you're looking to hit upgrade on your current favorite leggings or sweatshirt, (or just want to get in on the tie-dye trend — as you should) find similar pieces, as well as her exact Prada bag, below.

