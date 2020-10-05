Hollywood’s biggest players have proven that this year is all about family — more specifically, growing families. As a mother to be, Emma Roberts has embraced her signature romantic, L.A. style when dressing up her bump over the last few months. Most recently, Emma Roberts’ baby shower dress was an example of her laid-back yet elegant maternity style.

Roberts has been counting down the days until the arrival of her first son with beau Garrett Hedlund, sharing much of her journey (and her impressive collection of floral dresses) on Instagram. The star has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing casual and cool looks throughout her pregnancy. But for her baby shower on Oct. 4, the actor kicked her maternity style up a notch with a coordinated dress and mask.

The 29-year-old spent her weekend celebrating the arrival of her baby boy with close friends and family wearing Tory Burch's Printed Smock Midi Dress, which is on sale for $249. To keep with necessary guidelines in 2020, she completed her ensemble with a matching face mask, which is available in a set of five for $35. Between the fresh floral print and the prairie-inspired details, Roberts’ baby shower outfit falls right in line with her feminine aesthetic — however, she added a cool edge with Mango’s Zipped Leather Ankle Boots which are sold out in white, but still available in black.

If the entertainment and fashion industry’s season of celebrity pregnancies has proven anything, it’s that pregnancy style extends far beyond the maternity section. Roberts has often opted for non-maternity options, especially favoring floaty maxis. The key to this sartorial decision? Non-restricting, comfortable, and occasionally flowy dresses along with roomy staples.

For the moments when she wants to dress up — like her recent baby shower — Roberts has been reaching for similar styles to her Tory Burch dress. Such is the case with the celebrity-approved option from Sleeper, which she wore to announce the news of her pregnancy. More recently, she posted a photo on her Instagram donning another white printed dress from Faithfull the Brand, reading her latest book club pick. Summer may be over, but sweeping smocked dresses are always in style.

Scroll down to shop Roberts’ baby shower ensemble below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.