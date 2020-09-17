Ever since she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, Emma Roberts has been giving the world lesson after lesson in styling a growing baby bump. This comes as no surprise, given her knack for casually polished fashion choices. And with the new set of circumstances surrounding her life — complete with the anticipation of her baby boy — the actor has taken her everyday style to the next level. Sure, some of these ensembles include pricier items like Miu Miu heels, Emma Roberts’ H&M dress proves that a chic maternity wardrobe doesn’t have to cost much.

The 29-year-old actor was spotted wearing a black polka dot dress from H&M while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 8. Roberts styled her printed dress with black patent Mary Jane shoes featuring large buckles as well as Fendi's Baguette Mini bag, which is available for $2,100. To finish her look for a day of socially distanced errands, the American Horror Story star donned a floral print face mask, making a strong case for mixing prints — quarantine style.

If you’ve been taking note of Roberts’ maternity style over the past few weeks, you’ll quickly notice that the affordable dress — which features puff sleeves, polka dots, and ruffles — falls right in line with her other outfits. In her pregnancy announcement, the actor wore the dreamy Atlanta Linen Dress from the celebrity-approved brand Sleeper (a favorite among expecting mothers). Roberts has also shown off her stylish bump in other posts, like in a recent photo posing in a pink Batsheva dress and patent platform heels.

Roberts is no stranger to putting together a good ensemble — even on her off-duty days. And her maternity style has only reinforced her sartorial chops. In addition to her more stylized looks, the actor was seen wearing a colorful plaid dress from Solid & Striped layered underneath a cropped tee and a pair of bright red flats (a must for any expecting mother).

If you’re looking for an easy way to style your bump à la Roberts, opt for a roomy, transitional weather-approved piece like her black and white dress. Roberts' exact dress isn't available anymore, but you can create a similar outfit with the Creped Dress, $29.99. Take a cue from the actor and pair it with Mary Jane shoes. Or, if you prefer a more comfortable option, go for comfortable sneakers instead.

Scroll down to shop Roberts’ H&M dress and the rest of her look below.

