Of all the off-duty staples, the basic white cami is lauded for being the most effortless and the most affordable. That's why style set girls have flocked to it time and time again, even as trends change and seasons come and go. Now, with summer rearing its head, the tank is seeing tons of revisions, the latest being Emily Ratajkowski's white tank outfit, which is easier to recreate than you'd think.

On May 13, Ratajkowski posted a close-up selfie that sizzled, wearing a few of her favorite no-fuss closet favorites. Past her favorite eyeglasses from Garrett Leight, she wore her hair slack against her cheeks, as well as a pair of medium-wash jeans and a thick tan leather belt. The last was her ribbed top from RE/DONE, whose optic white colorway is fully stocked on the brand's site right now. At just $80, the cami is an easy piece to slip into while hanging at home or stepping out.

If it looks familiar to you, it's with good reason — the top has become a favorite of the model's, having appeared on her person in the past as well. This time last spring, Ratajkowski was strolling through New York with her furry friend, Colombo, wearing a fully blanched ensemble — ecru-hued pants, white sneakers, and the ribbed tank.

The brand behind the top, RE/DONE, has long been known for its vintage-inspired classics, usually those that fall below the waist. However, the easy tank has been a womenswear mainstay since the '80s, thus qualifying this 100 percent cotton version for the brand's arsenal.

To get the full impact of the look, styling with a pair of RE/DONE's vintage Levi's is strongly encouraged — the site lists dozens of one-of-a-kind, pre-loved pairs, ensuring that the one you select is the exact one that arrives at your doorstep.

For a full glimpse at Em Rata's look that you can shop right now, continue below — and keep eyes on her IG for more quarantine-appropriate looks.

