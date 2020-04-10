As the vast majority of people is spending more time than ever scrolling their feeds, it's not news that loungewear is the universal uniform of the moment. That said, out of all the cozy fits to bookmark right now Emily Ratajkowski's grey Leset sweatsuit tops the list. And considering the brand is well-known for its elevated basics (combined with the fact that EmRata has a knack for selling out anything once given her blessing), it's nothing short of a big deal that her set is still in-stock. Even better: Leset is offering 20 percent off of almost everything when with code STAYHEALTHY right now.

On Apr. 10, the model's beloved and well-known dog Colombo ran through an open gate of her Los Angeles home, forcing Emily to run barefoot after him. Luckily, with the help of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the duo was able to wrangle the pup back inside. If you don't follow Emily on Instagram (two questions: how? and why not?), she's been consistently doing Q&A's and live streams allowing her some-26 million followers to catch a glimpse of how a supermodel lives behind closed doors. Besides cute couple photos and an eclectic curation of home decor, a hefty majority of her posts include her trusty companion so, of course, the scare was understandably upsetting.

Luckily, she just so happened to be casually lounging in an ultra stylish outfit from fashion-girl-favorite brand, Leset. The contemporary women's brand specializes in polished basics and, evidently, is one of the greatest in the cozy game, as its star-studded list of fans also include Gabrielle Union, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. With ease and comfort, the brand's fits and prints are consistently fresh, sleek, and ahead of trend curves.

Here, Emily's donning the Lori set in her go-to heather grey Cloud hue. Also available in camel, black, and two-toned, the mix-and-match options include her button-front cardigan, a relaxed wide-leg pant, fitted tank top and an oversized tie-belt cardigan.

With the rising need for cute, cozy clothing plus EmRata's model co-sign, Leset's 4-piece set is sure to sell out sooner rather than later. So, get Ratajkowski's It-girl look for yourself, ahead.

