If you haven't heard already, Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant — and her fans are rejoicing. Her announcement came through a glowing short film, for which the model called on industry peer and friend Lena Dunham to direct. Though a multi-hyphenate herself (actor, entrepreneur, and writer included), Ratajkowski's famed figure and impeccable style has always been a crown jewel of her career — which she's leaning into in all-new ways now that she's pregnant. In the middle of posting scores of pared-down snapshots to Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski turned out in a backless dress — and it quickly went viral all across the internet.

On Oct. 26, a newly-pregnant Ratajkowski was spotted near her neighborhood in downtown Manhattan, wearing an iconic look that's sure to go down in the annals of maternity style. Apart from her slick faux-croc boots, Ratajkowski kept with an all-black look — pouch handbag, sunnies, and all. What stuck out the most was her body-hugging backless dress, which featured long sleeves and a tea length hemline. With a peekaboo cutout that wrapped around her hips, the dress perfectly revealed her slinky separates, invoking Hailey Baldwin's 2020 Met Gala moment (which invoked Gillian Anderson's 2001 Oscars look, before that).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The backless dress trend is forecasted to reach its peak in Spring 2021 (thanks to Peter Do's 'squid' dress, among others). Still, many fashion girls are wearing them ahead, as a way of showing skin before bundling up for wintry months. Take Ratajkowski's exact style, for instance — which happens to hail from Aya Muse's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. She wore hers ahead of time, with other shadowy accessories for a peak fall look. Her dress is not yet available to the public, but Musier Paris offers an alternate version that's already trending all over Instagram, and it's in stock right now. Wear this with Ratajkowski's red boots (the internet is wagering a bet that they're Stuart Weitzman's Parton boots, in stock on MyTheresa) — and a pair of classic Ray-bans and hoops like Ratajkowski's, to complete the look.

Expecting or not, try the look for yourself below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.