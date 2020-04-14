As beach season hastily approaches, navigating this seasons biggest swimwear trends can be overwhelming — especially for those whose bikini drawer already overfloweth. For inspiration, start by reflecting on past looks from your fashion icons since celebrities and their stylists are often ahead of the next big wave. Case in point, Elsa Hosks's blue bikini by It-girl loved label OOKIOH sold out last year, and now that its restocked, you'll want to follow the supermodel trendsetter before its gone again.

"Modern swimwear with a splash of nostalgia designed for living your best life," is how OOKIOH describes itself. The label's subtly retro designs are on trend, while also fitting a minimalist's low-key aesthetic. The label also notes that sustainability is a key tenant of its ethos. Hosk's affordable suit is made from both post-consumer and collected ocean waste, including recycled fishing nets, and the brand aims to be completely plastic free in the next two years.

Hosk, along with Bella Hadid and a number of influencers have all gravitated towards the brand's Como Top and Monaco Bottom, both $50. And considering underwire cupped tops and simplistic silhouettes are both among this seasons dominating swimwear trends, it makes sense why the set is such a hot commodity. But, the label's range of sporty-yet-sleek pieces in fun colors, make it easy to apply the mix-and-match method if another style catches your eye (like Hailey Bieber's neon green set). Try pairing a bold bottom with a patterned top, like the striped Seattle top and Dominican bottoms, for an unexpected combo.

And, if your current quarantine experience doesn't include a pool or sunning spot, the label's crop-top bikinis and one-pieces can transform into daytime attire as temperatures rise. Try a one-piece as a bodysuit, paired with cut-off denim shorts and strappy sandals for a warm day working from home.

Assuredly worth the hype, get your hands on your next favorite suit ahead.

