Just this week, news broke that there's a third installment of Legally Blonde in the works. So, as we brace ourselves for all the amazing, flamingo-pink outfits in store, it's perfect timing to dig into all Elle Woods' best outfits in Legally Blonde (the original, of course). Generally, whenever Miss Woods' iconic style is called into question, it's common for the same few pieces to come to mind — her Tiffany heart-toggle necklace and all-pink lawyerly ensembles, for instance. Past her more celebrated styles, however, each look is actually full of underrated hero-pieces that you may not have picked up on before.

With woven, Bottega Veneta-worthy bags and Jabot blouses in tow, Woods' style taps many of the hottest trends of the aughts that are seeing a second life in 2020. You''ll find that the secret hero pieces are slightly more demure, featuring muted tones that cleanly offset the hot-pink pieces they're styled with. And, luckily, several of the "like" styles on offer today are seeing markdowns, including the Mary Jane pumps from Chanel that are just $112.

For all the capsule pieces that round out Woods' wardrobe, continue ahead:

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Mary Jane Pumps

This generations-old shoe is famed for nailing school-girl chic, so the choice quite literally couldn't have been a more spot-on pick for Woods' style evolution.

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Jabot Undershirt

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping look in the film is when Woods ditches punchy hues altogether, going for this knee-length black dress and surprising Jabot-collared undershirt. The piece can be worn alone, or layered with a V-neck to elevate the look.

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Round Diamond Necklace

Trading out her Tiffany heart pendant, Woods sports this dainty, diamond-punctuated chain several times in the film. As timeless as it is versatile, the key talisman is well worth considering for your own wardrobe.

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Hot Pink Rectangular Sunglasses

Woods' acetate sunnies are one of the most frequent players in her wardrobe through the film, remaining on her person even through the end of the film. Because, as Vivian says: "Being true to yourself never goes out of style."

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Intrecciato Handbag

Eric Ford/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Before Bottega Veneta's whirlwind takeover in 2019, Elle Woods was toting her cherry-hued intrecciato bag with her everywhere she went, appearing in several scenes throughout the movie.

Elle Woods' Best Outfits In Legally Blonde: Knee-high Boots

Tan boots are a favorite for Woods in the film (see the previous style, also) — and this knee-high style is the perfect professional boot to round out any work wardrobe.