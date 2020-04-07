9 Pink Shoulder Bags Like Reese Witherspoon's That Will Pop Against Your Athleisure Look
Like the rest of us, celebrities are at home practicing social distancing, but taking furry friends for a walk through the empty streets serves as a daily respite. Actor-turned-producer Reese Witherspoon stepped out on Monday with three dogs in tow, shouldering a bright fuchsia belt bag by Rebecca Minkoff, which popped against her head-to-toe black athleisure look complete with trainers by Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices. Luckily, there are tons of neon pink shoulder bags like Reese Witherspoon's that you can shop, all of which are sure to add a punch of color and levity to the casual ensemble you've been living in. Every woman's wardrobe deserves an Elle Woods-worthy bag, after all.
While the exact Rebecca Minkoff fanny pack isn't currently available, the candy pink color has been making a resurgence, hearkening back to when Legally Blonde debuted in 2001. Currently, there are a handful of luxury options (on sale, no less) worthy of wearing on your once-a-day strolls. Take, for example, Stella McCartney's star-quilt chain bag, which has seen a price drop from $955 to $573. There's also Givenchy's iteration, which is currently on sale for $743 on Farfetch. You'll also find versions from on-the-rise contemporary brands, such as Wandler and Poppy Lissiman. Silhouettes vary, with fanny packs, crossbody's and shoulder bags all worthy of your attention.
Scroll below for options that'll help you get the look, yourself: