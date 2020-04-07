Like the rest of us, celebrities are at home practicing social distancing, but taking furry friends for a walk through the empty streets serves as a daily respite. Actor-turned-producer Reese Witherspoon stepped out on Monday with three dogs in tow, shouldering a bright fuchsia belt bag by Rebecca Minkoff, which popped against her head-to-toe black athleisure look complete with trainers by Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices. Luckily, there are tons of neon pink shoulder bags like Reese Witherspoon's that you can shop, all of which are sure to add a punch of color and levity to the casual ensemble you've been living in. Every woman's wardrobe deserves an Elle Woods-worthy bag, after all.

While the exact Rebecca Minkoff fanny pack isn't currently available, the candy pink color has been making a resurgence, hearkening back to when Legally Blonde debuted in 2001. Currently, there are a handful of luxury options (on sale, no less) worthy of wearing on your once-a-day strolls. Take, for example, Stella McCartney's star-quilt chain bag, which has seen a price drop from $955 to $573. There's also Givenchy's iteration, which is currently on sale for $743 on Farfetch. You'll also find versions from on-the-rise contemporary brands, such as Wandler and Poppy Lissiman. Silhouettes vary, with fanny packs, crossbody's and shoulder bags all worthy of your attention.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Scroll below for options that'll help you get the look, yourself: