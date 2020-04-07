The Zoe Report
9 Pink Shoulder Bags Like Reese Witherspoon's That Will Pop Against Your Athleisure Look

By Danielle Naer
Like the rest of us, celebrities are at home practicing social distancing, but taking furry friends for a walk through the empty streets serves as a daily respite. Actor-turned-producer Reese Witherspoon stepped out on Monday with three dogs in tow, shouldering a bright fuchsia belt bag by Rebecca Minkoff, which popped against her head-to-toe black athleisure look complete with trainers by Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices. Luckily, there are tons of neon pink shoulder bags like Reese Witherspoon's that you can shop, all of which are sure to add a punch of color and levity to the casual ensemble you've been living in. Every woman's wardrobe deserves an Elle Woods-worthy bag, after all.

While the exact Rebecca Minkoff fanny pack isn't currently available, the candy pink color has been making a resurgence, hearkening back to when Legally Blonde debuted in 2001. Currently, there are a handful of luxury options (on sale, no less) worthy of wearing on your once-a-day strolls. Take, for example, Stella McCartney's star-quilt chain bag, which has seen a price drop from $955 to $573. There's also Givenchy's iteration, which is currently on sale for $743 on Farfetch. You'll also find versions from on-the-rise contemporary brands, such as Wandler and Poppy Lissiman. Silhouettes vary, with fanny packs, crossbody's and shoulder bags all worthy of your attention.

Scroll below for options that'll help you get the look, yourself:

Poppy Lissiman Pipe Dreams

PIPE DREAMS - PINK CROC
$140
Poppy Lissiman

This cylindrical tube bag is available in all shades and prints, but with the recent uptick of neon hues, their pink croc texture is the one to grab.

Fendi Fuchsia Velvet Mini Bag

Fuchsia velvet mini bag
$1,790
Fendi

In their famed baguette silhouette, Fendi's fuchsia belt bag may come with a hefty price tag — but its staying power is well worth the investment.

YSL Kate Monogram Belt Bag

Kate Ysl Monogram Neon Belt Bag In Neon Pink
$1,190
YSL

This sleek, lacquered belt bag offers the a bit of structure to contrast against cozy sweats. Plus, its exterior is super easy to keep clean, making it as chic as it is practical.

Balenciaga Souvenirs XXS Velvet Belt Bag

Souvenirs XXS velvet belt bag
$1,250$875
Balenciaga

Balenciaga's cool bags offer something luxe that still feels different. Plus, this chain belt bag's current discount of near-$400 should be sure to make up your mind.

Alfeya Valrina Alea Bag

Alea Bag - Pink
$230$161
ALFEYA VALRINA

The brand's minimal handbags have become an It-girl favorite, and this nano shoulder purse is no exception.

Stella McCartney Embellished Quilted Satin Shoulder Bag

Embellished quilted satin shoulder bag
$955$573
Stella McCartney

If you're a big fan of the quilted satin look, Stella's star-imbued shoulder bag is sure to fit right into your repertoire.

Givenchy Mini GV3 Crossbody Bag

Mini GV3 crossbody bag
$950$743
Givenchy

With the option of toting by hand or slinging over the shoulder, Givenchy's latest bag can do it all — for a price worth getting behind.

Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag

Nylon Belt Bag
$68.60
Rebecca Minkoff

While the exact fanny pack isn't currently available, similar styles from the designer, like this one, are just as chic.

Wandler Georgia Satin Shoulder Bag

Georgia satin shoulder bag
$745
Wandler

This baguette Wandler bag was made exclusively for MyTheresa, and it would have surely fit right into Elle Woods' expansive wardrobe.