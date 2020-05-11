With short hair, it can often feel like there are limited styling options — especially if you're short on time. Because if you can't throw your hair up into a high bun and there's no way you can leave it down in its current state, what else is there? Thankfully, as celebrities have proven, a lot — and their styling ideas for short hair are surprisingly easy to recreate.

And yes, the looks can be recreated in minutes — which is good, considering how easily those Zoom meetings can sneak up when you no longer have any co-workers around you to signal it's time. But thanks to celebrities like Kerry Washington, who has proven all you need are a few cute bobby pins, and Kaia Gerber, who found a way to make the half-up 'do new again, there are actually plenty of easy styles for short hair that barely take any time at all.

All you need is a little imagination, maybe some chic hair accessories, and the eight celebrity-approved ideas ahead.

Half-Up With A Headband

It's hard to make a half-up hairstyle feel new again, but Kaia Gerber did so — and made it look easy. Instead of your usual, try switching your ponytail for a small bun and add a thick headband with a few strands peeking out in front. It's an on-trend way to get ready for that Zoom meeting in minutes.

Bedazzled Bobby Pins

If you're already late to whatever virtual call you have scheduled, you need a style you can create while you're running to your computer. Luckily, if you have a few decorative bobby pins, that's easy — just use two or three to pull back one side of your hair to create an intentional-looking 'do that's as chic as Kerry Washington's.

'90s-Style Claw Clip

The It-girls have spoken: The claw clip is back. To make it more of a *lewk* a la Bella Hadid, slick the front of your hair back with some gel — or, just wear it wet straight out of the shower — no one will be the wiser thanks to that ever-blurry Zoom screen.

Scarf As A Headband

No headbands? No problem. Just take notes from Logan Browning and find a pretty scarf to tie around your head. (You can also tie it around the base of your low ponytail or bun, if that's more your vibe.)

Tied Back With A Bandana

So it's been three (or is it five...?) days since your last hair wash — and much longer since you've touched up those roots. As Alexa Chung proves, the state of your hair is no match for a bandana — just tie one around your head for an easy look that's approved by one of the most stylish women alive.

Mirrored Hair Clips

If you're not brave enough to go Bella Hadid-style and cut your own bangs, copy Dua Lipa's Insta-ready solution instead. Whether you opt for bedazzled clips or just whatever bobby pins you have lying around, it's a cute and easy way to deal with your grown-out strands until the salon opens back up again.

Space Buns

You might think space buns feel too daring, but considering Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, *and* Jennifer Lopez have given them the stamp of approval, it might be time to rethink your doubts. Hair too short to wear them up high? Just try the look with low buns instead.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Low Bun With A Scrunchie

If you're already wearing a low bun on the daily, switch things up and take notes from scrunchie queen Hailey Baldwin — the simple addition of this accessory is sure to add a little spice to your Zoom calls when you turn your head to look at whatever your dog is getting into again.