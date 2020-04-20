Two things are true right now according to Instagram: Everyone you follow has magically learned how to bake perfect loaves of sourdough bread, and they've all found the best temporary hair colors while they're at it. OK, maybe not everyone — but with salons momentarily shut down across the country, DIY hair dye has moved up both in the beauty world and on social media. (As for the whole bread thing, chalk it up to pure comfort food.)

Unsurprisingly, with many industries on pause — and those able to working from home — shoppers are embracing hair colors they potentially couldn't have before. "Tbh, I really didn’t see pink hair becoming our best seller (next to glosses) during quarantine but IT HAPPENED," shared Kristin Ess, celebrity hairstylist and founder of the eponymous haircare brand, on her Instagram account. "I know we’re getting low on stock at some stores and in some cities even when ordering online. I promise we’re trying to get it back in stock ASAP!"

Here's the thing about Kristin Ess' Rose Gold Temporary Tint, though: it really is, well, temporary. So, once you've decided perhaps rosy pink hair is not actually for you — or you suddenly get called back into the office — you can just wash the color right out. (This is one step below semi-permanent hair color, in industry speak.)

And no, if you're currently in between hair color appointments, neon shades aren't your only option. Ahead, five of the best temporary and semi-permanent hair colors you can order online — from your regular shade to Hilary Duff blue.

