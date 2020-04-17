Despite the fact that people are temporarily barred from their salons, the wave of springtime hair transformations that habitually attacks your Instagram feed this time of year hasn't let up at all. If anything, it's even more in-your-face than it usually is, what with people spending their surplus of free time knee deep in beauty experiments. Case in point: Dua Lipa's the thousandth person to debut pink hair this week.

Like many, Lipa has enlisted her boyfriend to stand in as a colorist, posting a photo of Anwar Hadid running his rubber-gloved hands through the singer's ever-changing hair, which is now a bubblegum shade of pink. It shouldn't be that surprising if you know how much of a chameleon Lipa is. Nor if you, too, have been victimized by the pink hair parade that seems to be assaulting social media lately.

Elle Fanning and Jennifer Love Hewitt (and even Ricky Martin) have dyed their hair this winning shade while in isolation. In a similar move to Lipa's, Bachelor Nation star Lauren Burnham had her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., work some cotton-candy tint into her platinum last week. Luyendyk himself came out of the experience rocking his own icy-blue locks, too.

Lipa called her new look — in which only the top half is dyed and the rest is dark — "this week's experiment" when she debuted it on Instagram Thurs. She also mentioned that she has been passing the time with World of Warcraft and FaceTime workouts because #boredom.

It's unclear how long her pastel color is going to last, but knowing Lipa, it won't be long until she's onto the next big hair change. Over the past couple years, she's gone from long to super-short to, as of February, having blunt bangs, which she says was a result of breakage from bleaching. But there she goes again with the hair dye, at any rate.

And with Instagram blowing up lately with one DIY dye job after another, it's really only a matter of time before you follow her lead. The only question that remains is: What's your favorite shade of pink?