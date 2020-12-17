When Grammy-winning, triple-platinum recording artist Dua Lipa is not churning out new songs, she's out performing them — always while wearing the most boisterous outfits imaginable. Between Dion Lee's seminal leaf dress and Versace's mermaid-worthy starfish dress, her fashion moments live up to her star power every time — and her latest is just as iconic. Dua Lipa's Moncler outfit was already something of a favorite amongst powerhouse songstresses (Celine Dion, for instance) — and her spin is well worth adding to your winter outfit research.

On Dec. 15, the singer was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City, wearing a matchy-matchy look that was well suited for the forthcoming snowstorm. It started with the usual accoutrements — jet black acetate sunnies, a must-wear face mask, and rows of dainty hoop earrings. Then came the garments in question: a mid-length puffer from Moncler Genius (aka, the skiwear label's stab at big designer partnerships). This set in particular was made in collaboration with Richard Quinn, whose design notes are evident in its floral-soaked print. The outfit might look similar — Celine Dion memorably wore the Shirley coat and matching legging earlier this year. Lipa called on the Janice coat, whose symmetrical, hooded silhouette sets it apart from all the rest. On her feet, the print-syncing continued — with the label's Elsa satin pumps, in the very same bubble print.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The matching shoe and pant moment looks more like a body-hugging uniform than a set of three separate pieces, making for an eye-catching, high impact look. For those ambitious enough to try out all three pieces, you'll have to track down the sold-out legging secondhand (which may be tricky right now, as there's none currently on resale sites). Consider wearing Lipa's same coat and heels with a pair of jeans, or Moncler's luxe white leggings for a closer alternate. Grab her exact bijoux from Parulina and Ashley Zhang too, while you're at it.

Get her full look below.

