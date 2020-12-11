Of all the fashion trends that the world will remember 2020 by (sweat sets and sneakers included), there's one hero item in particular that made itself at home this year — and It-girls are gleefully taking it with them into 2021. Since Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week, the high-end legging trend moved quickly from runways to closets of celebrities and influencers everywhere, just ask Hailey Bieber and Leonie Hanne. As for those wondering if the craze will fade, not to worry — the luxe leggings takeover is forecasted to stick around for 2021, and fans are rejoicing.

It all started in February. For YSL's Fall/Winter 2020 show, Anthony Vaccarello sent a flurry of models down the catwalk in an assortment of glossy, skintight latex tights. Just miles outside of Paris, Jacquemus was concurrently fashioning his models in ribbed, stretchy stirrup leggings for the same season ahead. Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were setting the trend ablaze from Balmain's front row, both in never-before-seen latex sets from the label's Fall/Winter 2020 show. Since then, luxe leggings remained at top of mind for celebrities and critics alike, with trendsetters like Jennifer Lopez calling on all sorts of pairs in plummy reds, inky blacks, and other autumnal hues.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Still, it's clear that the trend had room to grow — otherwise Chanel's newly-minted creative director, Virginie Viard wouldn't have seeded leggings under tweed dresses and checked skirt for the brand's Métiers d'Art 2020/2021 show. The styles on view were entirely unlike those previously pinned to mood boards: smooth silvers, velvety blacks (with bow-tied ankles and gold spots, for good measure) and baby pinks dominated. The show seemed to all but guarantee the staying power of the skin-tight trend as 2021 draws closer.

All this is to say that, if you've taken a shine to the trend, you won't want to run out the clock waiting to invest in it. Now's the time to grab a pair you can keep around all winter and spring long — and they don't have to break the bank. While we wait for Chanel's latest to land in stores, shop key Fall/Winter 2020 styles ahead — and be sure to peek at the way It-girls like Lily Collins and Elsa Hosk are wearing them for inspiration.

