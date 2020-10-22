Dior Makeup's Golden Nights Holiday Collection Puts A 'Rock n' Roll Twist' On The Timeless Winter Aesthetic
If crimson lips and metallic smokey eyes are the quintessence of holiday makeup, then Dior's Golden Nights collection covers the basics with a self-described "rock n' roll twist." The French fashion house is a paragon of classic beauty, but its new holiday offerings go beyond prototypical red pouts and glitter-painted lids.
With two months to go until Christmas, the usual big beauty players are beginning to unveil their most anticipated temporary additions. A slight shift from the color-happy palette of its New Year's Eve-inspired Happy 2020 Holiday Collection from 2019, this year's limited-edition range, courtesy of Peter Philips, centers on two luxurious shades: black and gold.
Golden Nights pours a blend of sophistication and enchantment into two five-shade eyeshadow palettes, six Rouge Dior and four Diorific lipstick hues, three Diorific Vernis nail lacquers (plus a glittery top coat), a translucent Dior Forever Cushion Powder in a chic ivory case, and Rouge Blush in gold and pink. Some are engraved with wintry snowflakes whereas the Diorific lipsticks come packaged in an extravagant (and festive) jewel-like case.
Iconic scarlet lipstick shades (available in both satin and matte finishes) help to uphold the timeless tradition of a wintry red while mauvy rosewood, ruby, pink, beige, and plum add depth to the lipstick category. Classic red nail polish is balanced out by a soft Splendid Pink and edgy Black Nights deep burgundy shade.
However, the products of utmost importance — especially going into a potentially masked holiday — are the eyeshadow palettes. The brand's 5 Couleurs Couture — available in a handful of permanent colorways — has received two festive additions: Black Night and Golden Snow.
The darker of the two features varying degrees of coal and a rich deep red in the center; the lighter edition is a combination of chocolate, bronze, pink, and cream surrounding a season-appropriate frosted champagne.
Dior's Golden Nights line ranges from $29 to $63, or you can purchase all six Rouge Dior lipstick shades — that's six refills, one tube — with a limited-edition case for $180. The holiday collection is available to preorder at Dior.com now ahead of its November 1 worldwide launch.
