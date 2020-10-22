If crimson lips and metallic smokey eyes are the quintessence of holiday makeup, then Dior's Golden Nights collection covers the basics with a self-described "rock n' roll twist." The French fashion house is a paragon of classic beauty, but its new holiday offerings go beyond prototypical red pouts and glitter-painted lids.

With two months to go until Christmas, the usual big beauty players are beginning to unveil their most anticipated temporary additions. A slight shift from the color-happy palette of its New Year's Eve-inspired Happy 2020 Holiday Collection from 2019, this year's limited-edition range, courtesy of Peter Philips, centers on two luxurious shades: black and gold.

Golden Nights pours a blend of sophistication and enchantment into two five-shade eyeshadow palettes, six Rouge Dior and four Diorific lipstick hues, three Diorific Vernis nail lacquers (plus a glittery top coat), a translucent Dior Forever Cushion Powder in a chic ivory case, and Rouge Blush in gold and pink. Some are engraved with wintry snowflakes whereas the Diorific lipsticks come packaged in an extravagant (and festive) jewel-like case.

Iconic scarlet lipstick shades (available in both satin and matte finishes) help to uphold the timeless tradition of a wintry red while mauvy rosewood, ruby, pink, beige, and plum add depth to the lipstick category. Classic red nail polish is balanced out by a soft Splendid Pink and edgy Black Nights deep burgundy shade.

However, the products of utmost importance — especially going into a potentially masked holiday — are the eyeshadow palettes. The brand's 5 Couleurs Couture — available in a handful of permanent colorways — has received two festive additions: Black Night and Golden Snow.

The darker of the two features varying degrees of coal and a rich deep red in the center; the lighter edition is a combination of chocolate, bronze, pink, and cream surrounding a season-appropriate frosted champagne.

Dior's Golden Nights line ranges from $29 to $63, or you can purchase all six Rouge Dior lipstick shades — that's six refills, one tube — with a limited-edition case for $180. The holiday collection is available to preorder at Dior.com now ahead of its November 1 worldwide launch.

