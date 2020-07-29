The peak of summer is still yet to come, but already so many have next season on their minds. Maybe it's wishful thinking about COVID-19 regression (and therefore social progression), maybe it's the desire for cooler weather, or maybe it's the new Taylor Swift record that's putting everyone in a more autumnal mood. Whatever the case, one way to skip ahead — at least in terms of your surroundings — is with your home decor. And if refreshing your space is on your current agenda, the new Crate & Barrel Fall 2020 collection is here to help.

Just as is the case in the fashion world, looks for your home tend to be released just ahead of the season they're designed for — which gives you a little something to look forward to. Different hues, textures, and patterns can instantly shift your mood from summer to fall, and even a piece or two swapped in can make a big difference.

Of course there are fall's usual schemes and motifs (pumpkin spice everything, jewel tones, and weightier fabrics, to name a few), but according to Crate & Barrel's latest launch, there are a few new ideas that still give you the seasonal feels. C&B's primary source of inspiration for the new installment was the architectural and design heritage of Chicago, where the brand was born. The new crop of furniture, textiles, and accessories offers a modern prairie aesthetic (think cottagecore but more updated), which is executed with natural cane textures, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired lines, faux botanicals (Japanese maple leaves), golden hues, and more sustainable materials (hemp, 100 percent cotton).

With dozens of new products to choose from, there's something for every room — as well as every price point. For example, a $50 amber vase with a $17 eucalyptus stem is the perfect affordable accent to turn any room into a more autumnal respite. But if you're looking for more splurge-worthy pieces, an abstract diptych — with a splash of vibrant teal amid a more classic fall palette — will make a bold statement on your walls. For more ideas on what to consider from the collection, see ahead.

