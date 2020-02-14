The Zoe Report
The H&M Spring 2020 Trends To Add To Your Closet Sooner Rather Than Later

By Savannah Sitton
If you feel as though you don't know where the time went since New Year's, you're not alone. Just a few short months ago, we were happily unpacking cozy sweaters and winter coats from storage, and looking forward to the chillier days to come. But mid-February is prime for looking ahead: It's when retailers release their spring collections, as well as the time to get ahead on the warm-weather trends to come. And H&M's Spring 2020 collection, what with all its crepe trench coats, polka-dot midi dresses, and cotton-poplin puff-sleeve tops, is a perfectly curated assortment that's packed with everything you'll need for the seasonal shift.

The retailer is known for distilling some of the most popular runway trends and making them wearable. This season, that includes the ever-popular faux leather button-down, which looks great when paired with wide-leg denim and boots, or layered over a longer dress and belted at the waist. Another favorite this season? Florals — but hear us out. Sure, they're not exactly groundbreaking, but this season's most-wanted iterations come in micro-form.

Ahead, find TZR's top 13 items that are stylish enough to wear all season long — but affordable enough to buy right now sans hesitation.

The Dusty Pink Trench

Trenchcoat
H&M

'Tis the season of unpredictable weather, so a trench coat is key. This powder pink hue is also a touch more wearable than brighter pink shades but is still in the spring spirit.

The Polka-Dot Dress

Crêped Dress
H&M

Florals aren't the only print you need in your arsenal this season. This long-sleeve polka-dot midi dress is so easy to throw on for an easy spring look.

The Easy Khaki

Belted Ankle-Length Pants
H&M

The high-rise paper-bag waist of these trousers make it easy to tuck in a blouse or bodysuit.

The Shirt-Dress

Cotton Shirt Dress
H&M

The oversized fit, blouson sleeves, and knee-length hem on this cotton shirt dress is perfect for layering now and wearing on its own later.

The Colorful Top

Puff-Sleeved Blouse
H&M

Cotton is a spring staple for its comfort and breathability, and this bright pink hue is guaranteed to boost your mood.

The Turtleneck Sweater

Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$11.99
H&M

The wide-cut silhouette of this soft knit sweater makes it ideal for layering even on the most unpredictable of days. Start with a relaxed T-shirt, layer on the oversized sweater, and finish with a tailored trench coat for an elevated outfit.

The Trend-Forward Blouse

Puff-Sleeved Blouse
H&M

A crisp poplin blouse is a no-fail piece because it goes with anything. The subtle ruching through the bust and volume at the shoulders makes this a killer fashion-forward option.

The Knit Sweater

Knit Sweater
H&M

If keeping white clean is too nefarious for the accident-prone, an off-white beige is just as in-season. Style this two-toned iteration with bottoms of a matching shade for a pro-level outfit.

The Jumpsuit

Utility Jumpsuit
H&M

Along with maxi dresses, jumpsuits are the easiest way to arrive at a full outfit in seconds. This tan number is versatile enough to earn its place as a core staple in your closet.

The Faux Leather Shirt

Faux Leather-Shirt Jacket
H&M

The in-between season phase makes outerwear decisions rather tricky. But this faux leather shirt-jacket is the perfect topper for any outfit on any occasion.

The Black Maxi Dress

Balloon-Sleeved Dress
H&M

Been living in dark and muted tones all winter? Make re-emerging from your cold-weather comfort zone a tad easier with this tiered midi dress..

The Patterned Skirt

Flared Skirt
H&M

Midi skirts are a spring staple, and this micro-floral print is so easy to wear: Dress it up by tucking in a crisp white blouse or wear it on your day off with a cropped knit sweater and classic tennis sneakers.

Faux Shearling Top With Zip
H&M

This soft peachy hue will go with your whole wardrobe.