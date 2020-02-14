If you feel as though you don't know where the time went since New Year's, you're not alone. Just a few short months ago, we were happily unpacking cozy sweaters and winter coats from storage, and looking forward to the chillier days to come. But mid-February is prime for looking ahead: It's when retailers release their spring collections, as well as the time to get ahead on the warm-weather trends to come. And H&M's Spring 2020 collection, what with all its crepe trench coats, polka-dot midi dresses, and cotton-poplin puff-sleeve tops, is a perfectly curated assortment that's packed with everything you'll need for the seasonal shift.

The retailer is known for distilling some of the most popular runway trends and making them wearable. This season, that includes the ever-popular faux leather button-down, which looks great when paired with wide-leg denim and boots, or layered over a longer dress and belted at the waist. Another favorite this season? Florals — but hear us out. Sure, they're not exactly groundbreaking, but this season's most-wanted iterations come in micro-form.

Ahead, find TZR's top 13 items that are stylish enough to wear all season long — but affordable enough to buy right now sans hesitation.