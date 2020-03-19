In the spirit of expanding your loungewear collection, now's the perfect time to explore Chrissy Teigen's top drawer to help fill any gaps in your own wardrobe. To polish off pieces you already own, rather than completely overhaul your selection all together, turn to the model's go-to and shop the best silk robes (which she's been seen wearing countless times on Instagram), available now. Though they have a vintage-inspired feel, these aren't your grandmother dusters — they have certain modern elements that are impossible to ignore.

There's no arguing that putting effort into your look (even if you aren't going anywhere) is an instant mood booster. Introducing a printed silk robe into your work-from-home wardrobe allows you to both look and feel your best, with a little flair. Effortlessly-chic by design, the kimono-inspired fit wears well over everything from tapered joggers, to skinny jeans. Regardless of your plans, investing in a silk robe ensures you don have to give up style for comfort.

On Mar. 18, Chrissy Teigen tuned into her 28.6 million followers on Instagram, via Instastory, wearing an ensemble that felt very on brand for the mom-of-two. She donned an ethereal maxi cover-up is from Spell & The Gypsy Collective. Highly coveted for its retro designs and free-flowing silhouettes, the Australian brand is offering up Teigen's floral-print robe for $228. But if you're looking to bring a style into your wardrobe for less, there are more affordable options available, too.

@chrissyteigen on Instagram

Leave it to the cookbook author to prove that a delicate maxi robe is the one piece you should be adding to your online shopping cart, right now. If you're looking to test the waters in a more affordable option, Verona-based lingerie brand, Intimissimi's short floral robe is priced at $130. The fluid length instantly feels lavish while its silky handle is cozy enough for lounging (and sleeping). Styles crafted in lacy designs or playful prints like Olivia Von Halle's panther-patterned green kimono, $920, instantly add a sultry element to a hair-up, fresh-faced moment.

A silk robe inherently screams luxurious loungewear but these top picks are amongst the most polished and high-end options. So, continue to make a lazy day look fancier than ever before, ahead.