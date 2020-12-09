There's fashion nonconformists, and then there's Cher. With her show-stopping naked dresses and '70s-worthy paisley suits, the fashion collective knows well that you can never predict what the singer-actor will turn out in next. As Michael Kors memorably told Billboard, "she broke all the rules. She set the stage for the Beyonces and Katy Perrys and Rihannas of today." Meanwhile, in 2020, nothing's changed — the best-dresser is still churning out one inspiring look after another. Cher's matching winter outfit is the latest to send shockwaves through the internet, and it's putting a luxe spin on the season's usual outerwear.

On Dec. 9, the 74-year-old singer was spotted out in London, where she was heading from her hotel to the BBC Broadcasting House. For the visit, she wore a look that was totally split down the middle — a Black-and-white cookie-worthy beret and a surprising asymmetrical jacket in the same color story. The polarizing coat is one of John Galliano's many striking designs for Maison Margiela, and its cape-like wool overlay and bold contrast stitching feel perfectly matched for her eccentric taste. It retails for a whopping $3,980, so for those willing to buy into the asymmetrical outerwear piece before it sells out, now's your chance.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

What happened below the waist was a palate cleanser of sorts — a pair of simple, washed blue jeans and suede black boots. Typically reserved for summer wear, her metallic white nail polish is a statement of its own, teasing at the wintry glam she may have gone with underneath her mask.

For maximalists willing to recreate her look, you're in luck — you can grab her very same coat ahead, as well as a like-minded pair of jeans (FRAME's Le High Flares bear a close similarity) and boots. Her hat remains a total mystery, but Kangol's ice-white beret is sure to pack a punch with all the rest. Browse ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.