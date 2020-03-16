When I was on my (very long) hunt for the perfect lipstick to wear on my wedding day, I had a few requirements in mind: Not too pink or purple, not too intense, and one that I'd feel comfortable wearing every day. It was surprisingly difficult. In the end, I settled on a mixture of two, but even now I look back and feel like it wasn't *quite* the shade I was going for, though I feel like I tried every lip product on Earth to find it. Years later, I still find myself looking for that perfect formula, because I realized it's want I want to wear for every occasion as well — and it wasn't until I tried Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Bridal lipsticks that I felt like anything had come close.

You may think that Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade (in its many variations) already covers all your bases, but trust: These fill a hole in your makeup you didn't know existed. Launching March 30, the expansion of the brand's Matte Revolution lipsticks includes three $34 limited-edition shades — Mrs Kisses, First Dance, and, my personal favorite, Wedding Belles, all timeless pinks that are just understated enough to let the rest of your look shine (whether that's a wedding dress or your everyday ensemble).

While I was doubtful at first that yet another pink lip color could do anything for me, I was quickly proven wrong with the first swipe of Wedding Belles, which the brand describes as a timeless nude-pink. I chose the matte formula for a dinner date, carefully applying a few dots of the lipstick before rubbing it in with my fingers to give it some sheerness. The result was exactly what I'd been searching for since the day I got engaged — a subtle, romantic addition that made my lips look rosy and full without overwhelming.

Wedding Belles applied lightly / Anna Buckman Wedding Belles applied liberally / Anna Buckman

Though I wasn't quite as excited about Mrs Kisses and First Dance initially — I'm all about subtle, and they seemed to be significantly more colorful in pictures — my doubts were quickly proven wrong. When applied liberally, both still had a natural look (though they were more definitely more noticeable than Wedding Belles). They were also easily customizable: Applied with my fingers, Mrs Kisses gave me a hint of peach that would perfectly complement bronzed makeup in the summer, and First Dance became a pretty flush that resembled the just-ate-a-popsicle effect of many popular lip tints.

Wearing First Dance / Anna Buckman Wearing Mrs Kisses / Anna Buckman

Charlotte Tilbury has helped create wedding looks for celebrities galore (Amal Clooney and Kate Moss, to name a few), so it's no surprise that the makeup artist behind the brand understands the subtleties of getting that just-right shade for your wedding day. And, as she's proved with her cult-favorite Pillow Talk lipstick, she also knows how to make a color you'll want to wear every other day of your life, too.

With the brand's latest, she's managed to hit the perfect mix of the two — meaning these probably won't be on virtual shelves for long. So mark your calendars for March 30 when all three shades officially drop on CharlotteTilbury.com — you're going to want to snatch these up, stat.