Starting in early January, Charlotte Tilbury started adding to the Pillow Talk collection at the same rate Marvel or DC produce new superhero movies — aka faster than the speed of light. A whopping seven products have been released since then, but the brand kept one final drop from fans up until now. The wait is finally over, though: Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk was released on Feb. 26 — and the product was well worth the wait.

As the last nod (for now) to the iconic pink-to-nude hue, Tilbury added the shade to the already beloved Beauty Light Wand liquid highlighter. But the brand didn't just bring the classic Pillow Talk shade in one iteration — it brought two. "I’ve dialed up my iconic nude-pink Pillow Talk shade adding warmth and deeper, sweeter rose tones, for every skin tone from fair to medium to deep, expanding the Pillow Talk universe for every moment, every mood and everyone!" wrote Charlotte Tilbury in a press release of the expansion of the collection.

So, the two new glow-giving shades for this particular launch? There's Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Original, the classic nude-pink, and Pillow Talk Medium, which is a more bronze, peachy hue. The $38 tubes come with fan-favorite qualities many of the original four Beauty Light Wands have, like lindera extract (which helps boost hydration and reflect light), silica (absorbs oil and gives a velvety finish), and a cushion applicator made for easy application and blending. They're also formulated with sensorial oil, a lightweight emollient to lock in moisture, and polymers that give a high-gloss shine without leaving behind a sticky feel.

If you're wondering how these shades differ from the already established Beauty Light Wand community, there are a few ways. While the other four highlighters are glittery golds and deep, rosy pinks, Pillow Talk Original and Pillow Talk Medium bring the lightest pink and a copper tone to the bunch, expanding the shade range for, as Tilbury said, every mood, moment, and person.

Seeing as two products from the Pillow Talk collection are sold every minute, you might want to act fast on these new launches. You can find the Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Original and Pillow Talk Medium right now, exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com, or keep scrolling to see which of the two shades is calling your name.