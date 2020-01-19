Last year, the Screen Actors Guild Awards ushered hair ribbons and Lucy Boynton's experimental eyeliner into the spotlight. Awards season seems to have that sort of effect on things, so what beauty looks will the SAG Awards bring to 2020?

Red carpets and catwalks are, in some ways, one in the same. Awards season has about as much influence on future trends as New York Fashion Week, at least for the beauty industry. A year ago, it was all about the hair accessories — bows, statement barrettes, and headbands — whereas this season seems to be favoring glittery eyeshadow (thanks again, Lucy Boynton) and old Hollywood glam.

Colorful eyeliner, strikingly bold lips, and even Little Women-inspired braids have all made notable appearances on 2020's red carpets so far. Now, the SAG Awards is solidifying all of the above, as well as introducing some curveballs of its own.

Red pouts proved to be as stylish as ever while topknots made an unexpected appearance. From Nathalie Emmanuel's natural curls to Sophie Turner's spiky lashes, these SAG Awards hair and makeup trends are destined to crop up in your own beauty routine eventually, so it's best you get a head start on them, below.

Charlize Theron Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron sported one of the most talked-about beauty looks of the night, which included what looked very much like a tennis bracelet trailing down her scalp.

Lupita Nyong'o Broadimage/Shutterstock Nyong'o wasn't shy to hop on the old Hollywood trend, but she made it new with winged, white eyeliner.

Dakota Fanning Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking a page from her sister's book, Fanning looked ethereal as ever with those rosy cheeks.

Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The first-time nominee brought her best early-aughts look with those Rachel-from-Friends bangs.

Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Speaking of Rachel, Aniston rocked her most classic beauty look which quite honestly never gets old.

Zoe Kravitz Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kravitz's shimmery coral lids were the perfect pairing for her matte lips.

Joey King Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images King's awards season looks are getting better by the week, it seems. This time, she opted for a smoldering eye and slicked-back hair.

Lili Reinhart JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Proof that there is no hairstyle trustier than a slicked-back low bun on the red carpet, a simple look created by Renato Campora using Dove products that all ring in under $5.

Cynthia Erivo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harriet's Cynthia Erivo stole the show with her sprawling pink ballgown. Her glittery eyeliner was just subtle enough to not steal away from the main event, and her fine fingerwaves (created by Coree Moreno using all Dove products) were the perfect simple finishing touch to the look.

Scarlett Johansson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nobody wears a red lip like this awards show veteran.

Reese Witherspoon Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Long mermaid waves are all the rage lately, but Witherspoon is proof that a sharp bob will never go out of style.

Elisabeth Moss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Red and pink is no longer just a Valentine's Day combination — take it from Elisabeth Moss.

Sophie Turner John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turner channeled her best Brigitte Bardot with spiky lashes and teased waves.

Nathalie Emmanuel Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emmanuel let her natural curls shine in a refined version of every girl's go-to hairstyle.

Nicole Kidman Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her long, blonde, bouncy curls, Kidman delivered old Hollywood glam.

Gwendoline Christie Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The only match for Christie's voluminous black gown was a bold red lip.

Yvonne Strahovski Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Strahovski kept her look soft with a pink lip and a slicked-back updo, so as not to outshine her neck bling.

Winona Ryder Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The perfect example of a minimalist approach: Ryder's simple ponytail and a pop of pink on the lips.

Margot Robbie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And the topknot wins again. Could this be the new red carpet trend?

Kathryn Newton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton opted for a pop of tangerine on the eye to match her neon Valentino look.