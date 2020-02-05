The reasons some may love Valentine's Day are the same reasons why others might choose to ignore it. While the fun holiday can easily be associated with over-the-top gifts it doesn't have to be gauche and you don't need a significant other to reap the benefits. To further prove this notion, Celine's capsule collection feels so elevated that it will redefine your original thoughts about the holiday. And if you're looking to give your loved one something a bit more refined , Celine's latest gift options are a game-changer.

Revered for its craftsmanship and quality accessories, Celine needs no introduction. Founded in 1942, the luxury house is a household name as far as heavy-hitting brands are concerned and will hold a lot of weight in any wardrobe. So when it comes to the brand's take on Valentine's Day, you know that you can rely on the lineup for those true forever pieces.

The romantic assortment is a treasure trove of goodies that literally anyone would be elated to receive. Celebrating the holiday with a range of jewelry and accessories, Celine is making it easy to shop for the fashion-forward loved one. It offers pieces like a necklace with a functioning gift box pendant, small leather goods and other outfit accents that will become mainstays in any closet. Not to mention, the classic designs will pack a serious punch to any look, so you don't have to feel guilty for investing in any one of the styles for yourself, too.

If you're planning to celebrate the unofficial "Galentine's Day" instead, there's plenty of little presents for your friend group, too. A monogram pouch clutch or pair of oversized sunglasses are both sure to impress, plus get endless use for years to come. If you're looking to give your girls a gift that will sweeten their jewelry box, the shoulder-length heart-shaped earrings, $670, are an easy choice. Or give yourself your best gift yet like Celine's small 16 bag or covet-worthy key ring with multiple mini pouches attached.

Look ahead to shop TZR's favorite gift options and see the full collection on Celine.