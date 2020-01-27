Hair and makeup are at the forefront of every bride's beauty routine, but nails play a bigger role than you may think. Whereas much of a wedding look is dictated by tradition (the white dress, the timeless makeup, and so forth), these little canvases at the tips of your fingers give you 10 opportunities to work personality into your bridal aesthetic. Celebrity-approved wedding-day manicures, at your service.

A modern bride like Hilary Duff (in her dramatic shoulder pads and pearly headband) might opt for a romantic merlot shade, whereas a classic duchess like Meghan Markle (who is (or was), by the way, hardly even allowed to wear nail polish, according to royal protocol) might rather choose something subtler, like a powdery pink.

Whether it's a touch of sparkle, a trendy color, or that "something blue" you seek, these celebrity wedding photos should be all the nail inspo you need.

Hailey Baldwin

After secretly sealing the deal at a New York City courthouse in 2018, the Biebers finally gave the people the big wedding they so longed for last October. Baldwin wore a whopping three wedding gowns, swapping her heels for Air Force 1s halfway through, and debuted a classic mani with a modern twist. The white was timeless (and a little bit unsurprising), but that oval shape is so 2020.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was an unconventional bride in almost every way. She wore her hair down in a wavy, sort of slicked-back look, held together with a pearl-embellished headband and, oh, those shoulders. It was no surprise that her nails departed from the standard palette. Instead, she painted them a rich crimson shade, perfect for her December wedding date.

Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth is quite open about her aversion to nail color (even though Meghan Markle has stepped out with black nails countless times). The only shade the monarch is fond of is Ballet Slippers, Essie's cult-classic opaque pink hue, so it's no wonder why Markle chose it for her wedding day.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra needed a nail color to suit both her traditional Indian saree and the Western bridal gown she wore during her dual ceremony in 2019, so she opted for a very subtle neutral. Her wedding day manicure was nude with pinkish undertones, allowing the many ornate outfits she wore over the course of their five-day extravaganza to speak for themselves.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner had perhaps the trendiest wedding nails of the decade last year. While it wasn't the color she wore on the actual big day, she did sport a pretty lilac hue during pre-wedding festivities and she wore a white column dress with them (after she changed out of this t-shirt, of course), so that counts as a bridal look, right?

Kate Middleton

Talk about classic: Kate Middleton's bridal look was so iconic that it's still being recreated nearly a decade later. For her wedding day, her manicurist Marina Sandoval blended together Bourjois So Laque Ultra Shine Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge and Essie's sheer beige Allure shade for a barely there pink color.