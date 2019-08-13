Cate Blanchett Looked Ready For Fall In Her Printed Top & Trousers Outfit

Cate Blanchett is treating the press tour for her new film Where'd You Go, Bernadette as a solo fashion show. The actor wore six — yes, six — retro-chic outfits on Mon. alone. The lineup consisted mostly of old-school suit sets, but one printed top and trousers look will make Cate Blanchett your muse come fall.

Aug. 12 could possibly go down in history as this Academy Award winner's most stylish day ever. She started it with the most elegant gray jumpsuit that was robe-like and slouchy in all the right places, plus a pair of cat-eye sunglasses — even though it was definitely dark.

It wasn't long before she changed into a bubblegum-pink skirt suit that looked to be from your favorite thrift store, which she paired with white sneakers and matching pink shades, too.

Her third look of the day adhered to the whole throwback motif impeccably: a silky, printed top tucked into cinnamon-colored, wide-leg trousers. In other words, the perfect outfit for fall.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart put the actor in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, The Row, several times throughout the day and this was one of those instances. Her '30s-inspired pants are the bottoms you'll be wearing to work in a couple months. And then there's that top.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Blanchett seems to be keen on this particular blouse silhouette that's been cropping up in The Row's lookbooks lately. More than one of the tops she sported on Mon. had this same wrap-around detail on the neckline. A canary-yellow blouse from the Resort 2020 collection had it, too.

There's something about the color palette and that nostalgic print — like what you might see on your granny's old sofa — that made the 50-year-old look like she may have stepped right out of a classic black-and-white film.

Make this the first look on your autumn mood board. A few similar combinations to get you started, ahead.

Shop The Look