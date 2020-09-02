While travel is not an option for everyone in 2020, it's important for those who are flying to be well-equipped for their journey. Whether traveling for work or otherwise, preparedness starts and ends with the pieces you choose to bring with you, be it a sensible carryall or a breathable, unfussy ensemble. For those in need of a guide to safe, stylish in-flight dressing, Cate Blanchett's airport outfit just provided a no-fail lesson on the subject, and it's far easier to recreate than you'd expect.

On Sep. 1, the Blue Jasmine actor arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, wearing a polished ensemble that was primed for a full day of travels. In accordance with the CDC's latest recommendations, Blanchett wore a pair of rounded shades, which served as an eye covering while navigating the high-risk area. To shield the rest of her face, she styled a turtleneck beneath a white button down shirt, which she wore over her nose for full coverage. Blanchett then tied in a double-breasted blazer and a pair of crisp white trousers, and accessorized the look with Clergie brogues and Valentino's new flower-invoking handbag. Aside from being endlessly chic, the no-fuss ensemble offers the degree of coverage desired when venturing out, making it a go-to outfit formula whether you're headed to the grocery store or the airport.

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

While Blanchett's all-new Valentino shades and tote are not yet available online, you can try similar styles from the brand — including its Petal Rose Patent Tote, which is available on The RealReal for $425. To recreate her face-covering top look, try Wolford's short-sleeved turtleneck, which is ideal for staying cool under several layers. Kotn's parchment oxford is a welcomed alternate to her button-up, and syncs seamlessly with Marcell Von Berlin's ice-white trousers. You can, in fact, grab her exact brogues from Clergie — which are in-stock on their site, but bound to disappear, fast.

To recreate the safe, celeb-approved airport look the next time you venture out, scroll below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.