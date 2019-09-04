Can You Use Retinol & Vitamin C Together?
We all know there's an abundance of skincare products on the market, but even worse is the abundance of skincare routines. It's easy to pluck an acne tip or a serum recommendation from a YouTuber or an Instagrammer, but if you're incorporating new products into your routine without adjusting how you use your existing ones, you might not be doing yourself any favors. That's the case with retinol and vitamin C, which are the gold-standard for wrinkles and dark spots, respectively. You might be wonder if you can you use retinol and vitamin C together — and the answer is a bit complicated. But according to derms, just learning the basics of the ingredients will help to understand how to use them together.
To start, vitamin C helps reducse complexion concerns like dullness, uneven skin tone, acne scars, and texture. “Vitamin C is an essential part of skin health. It’s an antioxidant and a critical factor for collagen synthesis,” Dr. Hadley King M.D., F.A.A.D., a clinical instructor of dermatology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, tells TZR. Underneath the skin, vitamin C decreases photodamage (a fancy word for dark spots) and is essential for healing wounds. “It also protects the skin from free radicals from sources like pollution,” she says. With regular and correct use, you’ll see noticeable results like brighter skin and fading dark spots that resulted from U.V. radiation.
Next, take a look at retinol — it still holds the title as beauty’s miracle ingredient. Like vitamin C, retinol has some coveted benefits: It can heal cystic acne, get rid of dark spots, soften wrinkles, and lighten hyperpigmentation. “Retinoids are vitamin A derivatives that work by binding to retinoic acid receptors, which then act as transcription factors and affect gene expression,” Dr. King explains. They increase the turnover of skin cells, reduce the tendency of cells and keratin debris to clump together and clog up pores, increase collagen production, and decrease discoloration, Dr. King notes.
It only seems right that you should use two powerful ingredients in tandem, but that's not quite the case — not only because retinol and vitamin C increases skin irritation if used on top of one another, but also the effectiveness of the products can become compromised if layered together.
Previously, doctors thought that the acidic pH needed for vitamin C absorption contributed to the degradation of retinol, according to Dr. King. But new "studies show that combining retinol with vitamin C or another antioxidant may help stabilize it,” Dr. King says.
Still, this doesn’t mean to layer the two: Though the products don’t lose their effectiveness when paired together, it could cause issues like irritation and sensitivity. “I generally don’t recommend layering these two products, but they work very well with alternating use. Dr. Anna Guanche, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist at the Bella Skin Institute says to choose a vitamin C for the morning and be sure to apply SPF over it.
Dr. King also suggests alternating retinol and vitamin C between your AM and PM routines. "At bedtime, I recommend applying a retinoid. Some retinoids are degraded by sunlight, so it is best to use them at night," she says.
Now that you know you can indeed use retinol and a vitamin C together — ahead, see serums, creams, and treatments that allow the two to play nicely together.
Shop Vitamin C Products
This cult-favorite vitamin C serum also has vitamin E for healing, witch hazel for toning, and hyaluronic acid for moisture.The 37,000 Amazon reviews speak for themselves. Save an extra $1 at checkout when you clip the digital coupon.
This Correcting Complex is "an antioxidant blend that fights against pigment resulting from free radicals from UV ray exposure and pollution," Dr. King says. It also helps to support the skin's natural production of vitamins C and E.
This serum shields against environmental stressors like pollution. It also gives tired skin a fresh and rejuvenated look.
Dr. Guanche recommends this serum to help fight signs of aging and to add a brighter glow to the complexion.
This C E Ferulic Serum is for daytime use. It works to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and it also brightens the skin.
Dr. King suggests this powerful serum. Not only does the vitamin C improve the overall appearance of the skin, but the added hyaluronic acid leaves the skin fully moisturized.
Dr. King notes that another excellent option that combines vitamin C with a retinol alternative is Ghost Democracy's Lightbulb vitamin C serum. "It contains vitamin C and also bakuchiol — an extract of the Babchi plant used in Ayurvedic medicine. It's one of the few retinol alternatives.
Shop Retinol Products
IlluminEyez's Retinol + Caffeine Peptide Advance Complex Eye Serum helps to fight wrinkles and correct discoloration, as well as reduce puffiness and dark circles.
Dr. Guanche recommends this cream to help heal any signs of aging and scarring on the skin. The retinol works to dimish dark spots and wrinkles.
This serum contains twice the amount of retinol for almost immediate results. The formula also contains brightening botanicals that work to skin tone and reduce the appearance of dull skin.
This retinol multitasks and works to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and smoothes out rough and textured skin.
This formula contains a retinoid that provides wrinkles reductions and improved skin tone. It's also gentle so that it doesn't irritate the skin.
This advanced-strength retinoid serum fights congested skin, the appearance of aging skin, and helps the complexion to have a smoother look. This serum shields against environmental stressors like pollution. It also gives tired skin a fresh and rejuvenated look.
