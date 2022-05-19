While the sunburn blush trend is running rampant on beauty TikTok, the real thing is far from pleasant. Not only can sunburns be quite painful and irritating to the skin (not to mention result in unsightly peeling), but the potential damage of the sun’s rays is nothing to take lightly. It’s well-documented that exposure to UV rays can lead to expedited signs of aging like sun spots, sagging, and wrinkles. There’s unfortunately no way to undo the hours spent in the sun, but the best sunburn products can help soothe irritation and replenish skin.

First and foremost, let’s explain what qualifies sunburn. Board certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi explains that sunburn is when your skin is exposed to too much ultraviolet light and develops a red, painful reaction that feels hot to the touch. It usually appears within a few hours of being in the sun.

The skin care professional recommends taking a cold shower or bath, drinking fluids to hydrate, taking ibuprofen every six hours and applying chilled aloe vera gel as immediate remedies to treating sunburn. When it comes to products to use to start the healing process of your sunburnt skin, apply a cortisone cream like SootheHC (cortisone and aloe) three to four times daily. Once the redness and warmth fade and it starts to peel, use a barrier protectant products like aquaphor or Vaseline.

Some skin care products are specifically formulated to address post-sun damage, like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s refreshing gel that contains 90% pure, organic, Fair Trade aloe leaf juice. Suitable for both the face and body, it helps to soothe the skin while reducing the appearance of irritation after sun exposure. Then there’s Bynacht’s Reverse Sun Radical Recovery Serum, which works overnight to counteract sun damage overnight and combat all signs of photo-aging. Other products, like the viral Weleda Skin Food, have a nourishing blend of ingredients that instantly soothe irritated skin.

Ahead, discover the best sunburn products to add to your summer skin care arsenal — in addition to your SPF, of course.

