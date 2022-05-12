It looks like Selena Gomez has finally joined the ranks of fellow celebrities and “skinfluencers” on TikTok. The actor, singer, and Rare Beauty founder took to the platform to share what can only be described as an indulgent skin care regimen, full of high-end brands like La Mer, Dior, and Peter Thomas Roth, balanced out nicely by a super affordable drugstore lip product. While Selena Gomez’s luxury skin care routine isn’t all that surprising given her star status, it definitely helps explain her gorgeous, glowing complexion.

The star shared the video just yesterday and it has already amassed over 7.8 million views and 972,000 likes, proving that fans were eager to learn exactly what products she uses on her skin. In it, Gomez stands in her bathroom wearing an oversized white shirt, gold hoop earrings, and a sleek bun as she embarks on what is presumably her nighttime skin care routine given that there’s no SPF involved.

Gomez starts by spritzing her face with Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray before cleansing with La Mer The Cleansing Foam (it also looks like she sprays her face again before working in the cleanser with a white towel). Next, she applies the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum and Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum.

After a quick break to brush her teeth, Gomez then uses La Mer’s The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer, which she smears onto her face as well as her decolletage. Next, the star applies Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and swipes on some eos Lip Balm. Finally, the star peels off the eye patches, revealing a hydrated and glowy under eye area.

If you’re ready for a self-care night as indulgent as Gomez’s, check out her full product line up ahead — wallets, be warned.

