There are some home decor brands and products that you can't stop hearing about, and when it comes to bedding, Brooklinen's famous sheets are at the top of that list. And if you've yet to try them out for yourself, you may be wondering what all the hype is about. That's why The Zoe Report chatted with Katherine O'Keefe, Brooklinen's Director of Partnerships and Public Relations, to get the scoop on how they came to be, what makes them so beloved, and why they could be the perfect way to upgrade your bedroom for fall.

As O'Keefe explains, Brooklinen's founders decided to start a luxury bedding brand after staying in a fancy hotel and wanting to create a similar feeling for a more accessible price point. They managed to do this by cutting out the middle man and going the direct-to-consumer route. The brand's first launch, thanks to Kickstarter campaign, was its crisp percale sheets, and they're still one of the best-sellers, even as the company has expanded to offer goods for the bathroom, the closet, and other areas of the home.

But Brooklinen's number one best-selling product is its Luxe Core Sheet Set, which is available in a minimal but chic range of colors and patterns that work with any type of decor. And O'Keefe attributes its success to its super-soft feel. "[The sheet set features] a rich, buttery smooth sateen weave, a luxurious 480-thread count, and a slightly luminous finish," she explains. "Customers love the softness and touch of warmth that the Luxe Sheets offer — perfect for snuggling in a variety of climates."

And as sleep experts have shared, the feel and temperature of your bedding can make a big difference in the quality of sleep you're getting. While the sateen sheets work well year round, Brooklinen has a few different materials that suit the different seasons beautifully. "Our linen sheets are incredibly soft and effortlessly light, ideal for summer nights or those who always kick their sheets off at night," she says. "On the other end of the spectrum, our heathered cashmere sheets are perfect for sweater weather; The ultra-soft cotton and cashmere blend will keep you warm and cozy without getting too hot, while the diagonal weave gives these sheets a unique heathered look."

For those who have already been living with — and loving — Brooklinen's best-selling sheets, the brand has a few other options for sprucing up other parts of your home. "Customers who have already stepped up their bedroom game with our sheets and bedding can expand the love to the bathroom with our extensive Bath Collection," O'Keefe says. "From the spa-like luxury in our super-plush towels and robes to the style and function of our Hammam and beach towels, there’s truly something for every taste in this collection. And for those who simply don’t want to get out of bed, our loungewear collection is packed with irresistibly soft essentials for men and women!" And if you want to start with your bed, see some of the brand's bedding options ahead for an instant makeover — and better sleep.

