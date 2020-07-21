While traditionally known for its luxe, Insta-famous bedsheets, Brooklinen has been rapidly expanding its repertoire to cater to other rooms and areas of life. In addition to chic bath essentials, the brand entered the apparel market last year with its inaugural collection of loungewear. And, on July 21, the Brooklyn-based label proved it's not done showing the bath category love, launching Brooklinen's first-ever line of waffle towels and robes. And with so many individuals looking for ways to practice self-care indoors and perfecting the art of the staycation, the news couldn't have come at a better time.

Whether you're lounging or engaging in an at-home spa day (or night), the new collection is designed with ultimate comfort and decadence in mind. The robe and towels feature a unique square design (hence the waffle name!) that aim to minimize friction to hair and skin while drying quickly and efficiently, says the brand in an official press release.

"This launch has been in development for close to two years, and it’s the bath launch I’ve been most excited about all year," says Katie Elks, Director of Design and Product Development for Brooklinen in an emailed statement to The Zoe Report. "We’ve managed to create a super lightweight towel that still feels incredibly plush. We optimized the size of the squares in the waffle for high absorption, but maintained a fast-drying towel thanks to the unique weave."

Elks adds that the new collection's bath sheets are cozy yet still lightweight and cool for the warm weather that's in full force at the moment. "The hand towels add a great decorative element with their texture, and the washcloths provide a super gentle exfoliating texture due to the irregular surface, and also help to remove any face products after washing," she says.

The waffle collection come in a variety of hues, including Brooklinen's first bright towel color, a vibrant peachy-pink called Flamingo. Other options include the soft gray Smoke, the gunmetal Graphite shade, and classic white. (The waffle robe does not come in Flamingo.) And, in typical Brooklinen fashion, affordable luxury is the name of the game here with prices ranging from $12 for hand towels to $98 for the bath robe.

Ready to give your bathroom an upgrade or simply want to step up your self-care game? Shop the stars of Brooklinen's new collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.