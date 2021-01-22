Some interior designers have predicted that the minimalist style trend is giving way to a more-is-more approach to decorating your space — which is good news for fans of one of the newest binge-worthy shows, Netflix's Bridgerton. Just as delicious as the soapy show's scandals are the homes of the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, courtesy of production designer Will Hughes-Jones and set decorator Gina Cromwell, and you can actually give a stylish nod to them in your abode with some key Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas that are easier to implement than you think.

In a recent article with Architectural Digest, Hughes-Jones shared that the designs were influenced primarily by the Regency style popularized in England in the early 19th Century (when the show takes place). But just like the plot of any Shonda Rimes production, there's a twist. For example, the designer also took cues from Stanley Kubrick films and Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette, leaning heavily into a pastel color palette (which also is carried out in its equally flawless costume design).

Bridgerton's sets are pure eye candy, but even if you don't want to go too over-the-top in your own home you can still incorporate a bit of its essence — no matter what your current home style. Ahead, the creative team at Homes.com as well as Eleanor Trepte, interior design specialist at Dekay and Tate, have narrowed it down to six elements that can help you mimic the style of the wildly popular Netflix show and make your space feel as romantic as the chemistry between Daphne and the Duke.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Victorian Woodwork

The ornate, carved wood features and fixtures immediately caught the eye of Trepte, who suggested that those who don't mind a more serious home project get the look by adding in a set of French doors or crown molding. If you want something a little less permanent, try an antique-framed mirror instead.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Neutral Pastels

"The walls of the Featherington estate are almost solely full of neutral pastels, which is also shown in the way they chose to dress for the Queen’s garden party," Trepte says. "Pale blue, lilac, faded olive, and cream set a simple, yet elegant backdrop to the drama unfolding in their home." To double the Bridgerton impact, try one of these hues in a floral patterned wallpaper. Choose something that's removable and/or only cover one accent wall if you're someone who regularly likes to change things up.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Fauteuil Furniture

For a more investment-worthy piece, Trepte suggests scouring vintage sites for fauteuil furniture pieces, which are characterized by their carved wood frames. "Daphne welcomed suitors while sitting atop fauteuil chairs and sofas," she explains. To make yours even more inspired by the show, shop ones with silk textiles in delicate color palettes.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Metallic Embellishments

What feels more royal in an interior than metallic details? While a Regency-style chandelier would be a perfectly Bridgerton-inspired addition, Homes.com suggests that a more accessible way to get this effect is by swapping in shiny new door handles or candle holders.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Dramatic Drapes

Hughes-Jones told AD that lavish drapes were an important part of the design, so don't neglect your windows when giving your home the Bridgerton treatment.

Bridgerton-Inspired Home Decor Ideas: Vintage-Inspired Wall Art

A home inspired by the series just wouldn't be complete without some epic wall art, but a massive Victorian portrait doesn't work for every home. A vintage still life painting or print, or even a personal photo of a loved one or pet can instantly feel more Regency-style with the addition of an embellished frame, according to Homes.com. And don't overlook the less obvious places for art, like your entryway or staircase.