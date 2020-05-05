With movie theaters, museums, and more temporarily shuttered, your living room has become more of an entertainment hub than ever before. And while you're probably anxious to get back out into the wild sooner rather than later, it's at least comforting to know that some seriously great stuff can be accessed through streaming — and that includes a bunch of shows and movies coming to Netflix this month.

Your computer and TV screens have been working overtime these days to offer you a little inspiration, whether it be in the form of wanderlust-focused films that will tide you over until your next vacation or the nostalgic shows that you can't stop diving back into (despite the fact that you already know every word by heart). And in the case that you'll still be seeking some fresh, funny, and of course fashionable forms of entertainment through May, all you need is a Netflix subscription to get your fix.

This month, the service is rolling out a ton of new content, from a reality competition show that proves floral arranging is an art form to a throwback drama miniseries that'll transplant you to the Golden Age of Hollywood (aspirational wardrobe included). Ahead, find all the stuff you'll want to binge in May that might make these stay-inside days a little easier and much more glamorous.

Hollywood

On May 1 the streaming service dropped Ryan Murphy's latest: A juicy, dramatic miniseries that's set in post-WW2 Hollywood.

Becoming

Adapted from Michelle Obama's bestselling memoir, this documentary about the former first lady will be available to watch starting May 6.

The Eddy

Considering it's set in Paris' jazz club scene, this dramatic miniseries, which drops May 8, should have some killer clothes, besides boasting a memorable soundtrack.

Dead to Me, Season 2

The original mystery/black comedy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is back May 8 for a second season (with likely more hijinks, unexpected twists, and great clothes).

Valeria

Starting May 8 you can also stream this Spanish-language series, based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent. With storylines surrounding a varied group of career women (marriage, friendships), this could be a contender for your new SATC replacement.

The Wrong Missy

The quirky namesake of this original screwball comedy (played by the hilarious Lauren Lapkus opposite David Spade) will give you big laughs, and some summer outfit inspo.

White Lines

In the mood for a mystery/thriller? On May 15, you can start streaming this original series which takes place in Ibiza (so you can start gathering ideas for a tropical-inspired summer wardrobe).

The Lovebirds

The ever-stylish Issa Rae stars with equally lovable Kumail Nanjiani in this unlikely romance, which drops on May 22.

Dynasty, Season 3

CW's reboot of the 1980s nighttime soap brings its latest season to Netflix May 23 — over-the-top fashions included.

The Big Flower Fight

Think Project Runway — but for florists. This reality show awards the "best in bloom" to budding (pun intended) floral gurus as they compete to create awe-inspiring installations — yes, sometimes wearable ones. The series starts May 18.