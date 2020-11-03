For newcomers to Bella Hadid's style file, there's a few things you should know — chiefly, that it knows no limits. Over years of walking runways and covering magazines, Hadid amassed an eclectic mix of fashion pieces, ranging from vintage varsity jackets and menswear trousers to tiny shoulder bags and crop tops. A Hadid look can be sporty; it can be girly; it can be anything, really — and her latest proves it, reconciling all her sensibilities into one. Behold: Bella Hadid's sweatshirt outfit, which pulls key players from all ends of her repertoire for a casual, yet polished look.

On Nov. 2, the model was spotted out in Manhattan, wearing a look that mixed budget-friendly clothing items with luxe designer accessories. It all started with her baseball cap, face mask, and pigtail braids, which added a girly punch to the gender-neutral look. From there, Hadid layered a white polo collar shirt under a blue, oversized crewneck. The $60 Chip Chrome sweatshirt put a casual spin on the school uniform-worthy combo, which first crossed over to mainstream fashion in the '90s. From there, Hadid went with a pair of cropped bootcut jeans in washed black, which perfectly showed off her Prada penny loafers and ankle socks. As for toting, Hadid totally subverted the micro-bag trend, twice — with a quilted leather shoulder bag from Chanel, as well as Louis Vuitton's canvas leather Keepall.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Mixing together cool, casual elements with luxe designer pieces, the look perfectly nails Hadid's quirky-chic aesthetic. To sweeten the deal, the outfit formula is smart shopper-approved, too. Pairing high-end accessories with affordable clothing items is a famous play amongst fashion insiders, because shoes and handbags can be rotated daily — so, their cost-per-wear is inherently lower than, say, the average designer blouse or skirt. That said, Hadid's outfit is primed for recreating — and, as luck would have it, many of her pieces are currently in stock.

Shop her crewneck, loafers, and Louis Vuitton tote below, as well as several alternative pieces to help finish her look:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.