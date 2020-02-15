Despite how amusing it can be to partake in a flashy, of-the-moment trend like chainmail handbags or two-tone ankle boots, it's usually the less eye-catching trends that end up feeling far more wearable for everyday life. Take, for example, pantsuits. Suiting separates have steadily crept back into popularity over the last several seasons as some of the most versatile trend pieces worth wearing. This spring, how to style a blazer happens to nod to this genre of versatility.

Lately, rather than wearing a matching top and trousers by the same designer, women are mixing jackets with slacks that weren't originally meant to be paired together. The result? A combination that feels entirely fresh. It was only a few seasons ago when seemingly every fashion influencer was wearing a plaid blazer with jeans and while this combination isn't necessarily gone, the new blazer styling trick entails swapping denim for a pair of trousers.

When it comes time to mix and match, you can let color lead your decision making by going the monochromatic route, or mash your favorite prints together. Either way, don't be afraid to get creative with proportion — the more clash the better.

How To Style A Blazer: Texture Tune-Up

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Despite what you may think, post-holiday season is still an appropriate time of year to wear velvet. Case in point: Julia Sarr-Jamois' stylish ensemble above. The fashion editor who's known for her bold use of color, print, and texture paired a brightly hued velvet blazer with trousers and metallic boots for an outfit that seamlessly transitions from winter to spring.

How To Style A Blazer: Palette Cleansing

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The smartest way to make an outfit come together quickly is staying within one color palette. For the 2020 blazer trend, pair a colorful jacket with plaid slacks in a parallel hue — the outfit will feel polished enough for work and playful enough for post-office drinks.

How To Style A Blazer: Classic Redone

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pinstriped suiting is as classic as it gets, but why not reinvent the standard combination and pick a blazer and slacks in mismatched stripes? The result still feels versatile but adds an element of insouciance.

How To Style A Blazer: Rainbow Brights

Brighten up your mood with some spirited colors, like the bold outfit above. The best part about this approach is that there are no rules — the more patterns and hues the better. Once you've selected your blazer and trousers, add in a solid top to help ground the look.

How To Style A Blazer: Neutrals Nouveau

The next time you're assembling an outfit composed of neutrals, choose a blazer and pair of pants in different tones for an ensemble that feels nuanced and interesting.

How To Style A Blazer: Check It Out

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It's practically impossible to not look polished when a plaid blazer is involved (even if it's worn with jeans and sneakers). Right now, wear yours with a pair of olive trousers and your favorite accessories for a quick and easy office look you can reinvent over and over.