Anyone acquainted with Bella Hadid's style file will instantly point to its more obvious, Y2K-centric features — gradient sunglasses, tiny shoulder pouches, and low-rise jeans — which span dozens of her best looks over the years. Still, the 24-year-old model is known to experiment, and her latest look turns the clock back a few decades further. Taking some notes from the style icons of the late '80s and early '90s, Bella Hadid's varsity jacket outfit makes a strong case for old-school layering, and it's perfect for keeping warm through late fall months.

On Oct. 29, Hadid was spotted out in Manhattan, wearing a relaxed outfit that featured overt nods to the retro era. Past her CDC-recommended face covering, Hadid wore a suede-collared varsity jacket with striped trim (which appears to be vintage) over a navy blue v-neck sweater. She could've stopped there — but, instead, she tucked a fitted white shirt underneath it all, which It-girls from Demi Moore to Meg Ryan wore through the '80s and early '90s. To double-down on the layered bright whites, Hadid tied in a set of thick ankle socks, along with a pair of black, no-frills penny loafers. Together, the socks (which are a long-standing Diane Keaton favorite) and undershirt clearly signaled the era's chunky layers trend — and they're primed for staying warm for the final weeks before puffer season.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

While impactful and refreshing, this outfit formula isn't entirely new to Hadid's dossier of looks. All season, the model's called on some variation of a cropped jacket (nylon track jackets, bombers, and so forth) — always with an assortment of layers underneath and, of course, Hadid's favorite gold jewelry. It wouldn't be a Bella Hadid look without some small nod to the aughts, which she invoked with her leopard hobo bag from Chrome Hearts.

To recreate her decade-centric look, be sure to shop a varsity jacket like Hadid's, such as Veronica Beard's on-sale Joanie jacket. From there, you can grab her exact loafers (also on sale), and pair them with Comme Si's Instagram-famous socks for a similar look.

To grab the entire ensemble, browse below:

