Modern fine jewelry brand Azlee is the latest name on every jewelry extraordinaire's lips. Made in Los Angeles with a complete collection of rare-cut diamonds, it's the under-the-radar line you've been looking for. However, it won't be for long as Azlee has just been spotted on street-style royalty. Bella Hadid's new favorite necklace is the unexpected trend that's making a comeback and promises to sell out.

Thanks to Instagram, shopping has become somewhat of a sport - especially under the jewelry category. With endless picture-perfect snapshots to peruse, navigating the 'Shop' tab of constant new goodies is practically a full-time job. But if there's just one brand you should have on your radar right now, it would be Bella Hadid's new go-to, Azlee Jewelry.

Upon being founded in 2015 by designer Baylee Ann Zwart, the brand has catapulted into cult territory and it's easy to see why. With a passion for sustainability, AZLEE’s pieces are handmade in Los Angeles for a more personal feel. And for those that prefer a personalized design, the brand also has a 'Custom Atelier' in which you can create a one-of-a-kind piece, which makes for an incredibly special experience.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While making her rounds in Milan for Fashion Week, Bella Hadid sported yet another must-see casual fit. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she wore a Cherry crop top with an oversized blazer and gingham flare pants. Around her neck she sported Azlee's Large Sea Coin Pendant, which she was seen wearing later in the day with a more sultry look. While coin pendants were a hot commodity not too long ago, Bella is consistently ahead of the game so it's a good guess that they'll be making a comeback very soon.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The brand consists of long-lasting and heirloom worthy pieces, through and through. Large links and 18k yellow gold metal are on par with what's all over you Explore page right now. The brand also has a number of extremely luxurious charms, like a $1,900 Ruby & Trillion Small Diamond Charm, for your own customizing preferences.

No matter how perfect any outfit is, it can only be made that much more impressive with the perfect jewelry curation. Continue on to shop the model's necklace, ahead.