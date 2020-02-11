If you look to your favorite celebs to stay in the know when it comes to fashion, then here are the top handbags they've been carrying recently — and they are worth noting. While a bulk of the assortment are staple themes, the stars are offering up trendier pieces, too. And rather than sift through the latest street-style looks to find a little shopping inspiration, TZR has rounded up some of the best designs just ahead.

Like with anything else, certain bag styles have proven their staying power within the style set. A prime example, the baguette silhouette and belt bag have been seen on buzzy names like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, proving that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. However, if a classic design is more your style, Lucy Hale's color-blocked BOYY bag or Kaia Gerber's classic satchel is a great place to start.

Unfortunately, celeb-favorite handbags often sell out almost instantly. Lucky for you, there are plenty of similar styles on the market that are up for grabs. If you are a fan of Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria's vintage Hermès bags (which are are an impossible find), then there are still several top-handle designs that offer the same effect. And while Jacquemus's handbags are still quite popular, get familiar with cult brands, like Little Liffner, who has a structured bag similar to Bella Hadid's Grand Chiquito.

Click through to browse handbags that some of your favorite fashion ladies have been loving recently as well as a twin style to shop now.