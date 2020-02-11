The Top 10 Handbags Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now Are Not To Be Missed
If you look to your favorite celebs to stay in the know when it comes to fashion, then here are the top handbags they've been carrying recently — and they are worth noting. While a bulk of the assortment are staple themes, the stars are offering up trendier pieces, too. And rather than sift through the latest street-style looks to find a little shopping inspiration, TZR has rounded up some of the best designs just ahead.
Like with anything else, certain bag styles have proven their staying power within the style set. A prime example, the baguette silhouette and belt bag have been seen on buzzy names like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, proving that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. However, if a classic design is more your style, Lucy Hale's color-blocked BOYY bag or Kaia Gerber's classic satchel is a great place to start.
Unfortunately, celeb-favorite handbags often sell out almost instantly. Lucky for you, there are plenty of similar styles on the market that are up for grabs. If you are a fan of Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria's vintage Hermès bags (which are are an impossible find), then there are still several top-handle designs that offer the same effect. And while Jacquemus's handbags are still quite popular, get familiar with cult brands, like Little Liffner, who has a structured bag similar to Bella Hadid's Grand Chiquito.
Click through to browse handbags that some of your favorite fashion ladies have been loving recently as well as a twin style to shop now.