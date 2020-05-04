This season may not have all the sunshine-filled moments you had hoped for leading up to it. And at this point, it’s safe to say any vacations that you worked into your calendar have been pushed back to a later date or canceled altogether — but that doesn’t mean you can’t set yourself up for another type of getaway. Sure, getting out of the house for more than a leisurely walk or a restorative drive feels a little farfetched. But if you’re looking for the next best thing, give yourself a mental vacation with a chic self-care kit like one of Away’s Coronavirus relief Partner Minis.

In a time where working from home, takeout meals, and quiet nights in have become the norm, the idea of an exotic getaway amounts to that of wishful thinking. And as you go in and out of each day, it’s easy for the hours to blend into each other. Luckily, Away is giving you something to break up your routine — and it’s providing funds to coronavirus relief in the process.

The popular direct-to-consumer luggage company — known for its collection of streamlined suitcases and bags — has just launched its Partner Minis. These sets, which are each available for $75, contain wellness kits created by three of Away’s favorite wellness brands: Summer Fridays, Feals, and Patchology. For each set you get, Away will be donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which will go towards sending front line responders to communities in need, provide masks and other medical supplies to hospital clinics, and more.

Courtesy of Away Courtesy of Away Courtesy of Away

Anyone looking to give their skin some love after a long day in quarantine will love using The Relaxation Set, which was created with the wellness brand Patchology. This mask-filled set comes in a pink Mini and includes everything from its Flashmasque Soothe Face Mask to its Restoring Night Eye Gels. Just in case you want a few more masks to add into the mix, the Rejuvenation Set comes in a white Mini and features Summer Fridays’ R+R Mask, Overtime Mask, and Jet Lag Mask.

Want to just unwind? The Mindfulness Set, which comes in a slate blue Mini, will be for you. Created with the subscription CBD brand Feals, this set includes a CBD sampler pack to help you find your dose. Once you do, you can get a full-size 1200 MG bottle with the redemption code included.

Ready to up your self-care game and benefit COVID-19 relief? Head over to Away’s website to shop the brand’s Partner Minis, which are available beginning May 5.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.